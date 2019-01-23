Inkoom made his second appearance for Dunav Ruse, after joining them in the January transfer market as a free agent.

The Bulgarian side are currently in Turkey on a winter training camp preparing for the resumption of the top flight league.

Samuel Inkoom has been inactive for several months due to a FIFA ban imposed on him for breaching a contractual agreement with his agent.

The ban was lifted last week by the world football governing body and he has been offered an opportunity by Dunav Ruse to relaunch his career which seems to have taken a nosedive.

The 29-year-old former fc Basel defender underwent a successful medical on Tuesday and put pen to paper as he looks forward to having a fruitful season.

He signed a six-month contract with the club and will stay with Danuv until the end of the season.

Samuel Inkoom was part of the Black Satellites team that won the FIFA U20 World Cup in Egypt in 2009 and he also represented Ghana during both the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa and the 2014 Mundial in Brazil.