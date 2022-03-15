Samuel Inkoom trains with Hearts of Oak amid reports of possible signing

In photos that have gone viral on social media, the defender is seen with veteran midfielder Sulley Muntari as well as Hearts manager Samuel Boadu.

Meanwhile, Hearts PRO Opare Addo has said that the former Basel and Dnipro right-back could join the Phobians if he impresses the technical team.

"Samuel Inkoom is at the training grounds. He's training with the team and the technical handlers are looking at him,” he is quoted as saying by Pure FM

“Hearts will sign him if he impresses the coaches. Sulley passed through the same process before he was signed.”

Inkoom made his name on the local scene with Hearts’ archrivals Asante Kotoko, having starred from 2007 to 2009.

He was part of the Kotoko side that won the Ghana Premier League in 2008, before joining Swiss giants Basel.

He also played for the Black Stars between 2008 and 2016, featuring at numerous Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), as well as the 2010 FIFA World Cup, where Ghana reached the quarter-finals.

The right-back’s last professional club was Georgian topflight side Torpedo Kutaisi, where he stayed for less than a year.

