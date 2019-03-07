It has been reported that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalisation Committee which was set up to steer the affairs of football in the country will be reconstituted.

Names that have pooped up are Samuel Osei Kuffour and Dr. Kwame Baah Nuako who are both astute football personalities: Osei Kuffour played for the Black Stars and Bayern Munich and has been doing punditry job with SuperSports for some time now, while Baah Nuako has had two different spells with Asante Kotoko as administrator.

It is understood that Samuel Osei Kuffour and Dr. Kwame Baah Nuako will replace Naa Adofoley Nortey and Duah Adonteng on the Normalisation Committee.

The Normalisation Committee was mandated to restructure Ghana football after the premiering of the ‘Number 12’ documentary piece which unraveled several rots in the game.

GFA Normalisation Committee chaired by Dr. Kofi Amoah was handed a six-month mandate in October last year, which runs out in March 31.

However, the Normalisation Committee with some few weeks to spare haven’t been able to complete the assigned job, hence the need to extend its mandate to wrap up.