Osei Kuffour had a great career at both club and country: he won the UEFA Champions League with Bayern Munich, several Bundesliga titles and he also represented Ghana at both the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup.

The former Bayern defender who has made the list of the ultimate Black Stars team released by several coaches and players, however, excluded himself from his own all-star team.

He named Richard Kingson in the post and selected Isaac Asare, Isaac Paha, Joe Odoi and Emmanue Armah to provide the defensive shield.

In midfield, he settled on Abdul Razak, the 1978 Africa Footballer of the Year and Stephen Appiah to be in the middle of the park

Abedi Pele selected to play behind Asamoah Gyan and Tony Yeboah who will lead the attack for the Black Stars in Sammy Kuffour’s all-time Ghana XI.

Since the emergence of the novel coronavirus, it has become a common norm for former players to reminisce about the past by naming their all-time best XI as the world waits for an antidote to deal with the global pandemic.

The 43-year-old announced his Black tars dream team in an interview with Joy FM.

Below is the full list

Richard Kingson Joe Odoi Isaac Asare Emmanuel Armah (Senegal) Isaac Paha Michael Essien Stephen Appiah Abedi Pele Asamoah Gyan Tony Yeboah Abdul Razak