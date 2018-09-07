Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Sane pulls out of Germany squad 'for private reasons'


Football Sane pulls out of Germany squad 'for private reasons'

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane withdrew from the Germany squad "for private reasons" on Friday following a meeting with coach Joachim Loew, the German FA (DFB) confirmed.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Leroy Sane hurdles a challenge from N'Golo Kante during Germany's draw with France on Thursday play

Leroy Sane hurdles a challenge from N'Golo Kante during Germany's draw with France on Thursday

(AFP)

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane withdrew from the Germany squad "for private reasons" on Friday following a meeting with coach Joachim Loew, the German FA (DFB) confirmed.

"Following discussions with head coach Joachim Loew, @LeroySane19 has left the team hotel in Munich for private reasons and will not be available" for Sunday's friendly against Peru, the DFB's English language Twitter feed said.

Sane, 22, was controversially left out of the Germany squad for their disastrous World Cup campaign in Russia.

However, he was brought back by Loew into his first squad since the tournament, and came off the bench towards the end of Thursday's 0-0 draw with France in Munich in their first game in the inaugural UEFA Nations League.

Germany play Peru on Sunday in Sinsheim, at the home of Bundesliga club Hoffenheim.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Real Madrid Connection: Here is what Ronaldo told Modric after UEFA Men’s Player award Real Madrid Connection Here is what Ronaldo told Modric after UEFA Men’s Player award
Football: Basic mistake costs Bordeaux new boy place in European squad Football Basic mistake costs Bordeaux new boy place in European squad
2019 AFCON Qualifiers: This is the kick-off time for Ghana clash against Kenya 2019 AFCON Qualifiers This is the kick-off time for Ghana clash against Kenya
Football: Former Brazil starlet Ganso aiming to relaunch career at modest Amiens Football Former Brazil starlet Ganso aiming to relaunch career at modest Amiens
Football: Algerian Ghoulam back for Napoli after long injury layoff Football Algerian Ghoulam back for Napoli after long injury layoff
Football: Cameroon gambling on Seedorf amid African coaching changes Football Cameroon gambling on Seedorf amid African coaching changes

Recommended Videos

Video: Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clash Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clash
Sports News: False ex-wife stabbing reports cost me a fortune - John Paintsil Sports News False ex-wife stabbing reports cost me a fortune - John Paintsil
Yaya Toure: Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos Yaya Toure Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos



Top Articles

1 Today In History Thomas Partey bags hat-trick as Ghana whip Congo 5-1bullet
2 FIFA Player of the Year These are the only African players to mount...bullet
3 Ghana We have advised Andre Ayew on Black Stars captaincy: Sola Ayewbullet
4 John Abeka Black Satellites World Cup winning goalkeeper’s trainer...bullet
5 La Liga Lionel Messi breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit...bullet
6 Mohamed Salah Zidane opens up on what he told Ramos in the...bullet
7 CAF Confederation Cup Aduana Stars reaped what they sowedbullet
8 Afcon Qualifier Ayews, Asamoah Gyan dropped from Black...bullet
9 Number 12 FIFA extends Kwesi Nyantakyi’s ban for 45 daysbullet
10 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Kwesi Appiah names 21-man squad...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clashbullet
2 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
3 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
4 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
5 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A...bullet
6 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
7 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
8 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
9 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet
10 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet

Football

Harry Kane will wear gold boots in England's clash against Spain
Football Golden boy: Kane to face Spain in eye-catching boots
Disciplinary Issues Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has banned the use of mobile phones at training
Toni Kroos (L) and Thomas Mueller (2ndL) take the applause from the German fans after Thursday's draw with France
Football Loew rewarded for putting faith in Germany's old guard
Photos Black Stars touch down in Kenya ahead of AFCON qualifier
X
Advertisement