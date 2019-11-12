According him, no attempt has been made to give him his salary since Anas’ ‘Number 12’ exposé was aired last year.

He said the Normalisation Committee also never invited him for any official meetings until they exhausted their mandate.

Ibrahim Sannie Daara

“I am still a staff of the Ghana Football Association but I have not been paid since Number 12 and I don’t know why,” Sannie said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“I met Dr Kofi Amoah (Head of the Normalisation Committee) a couple of times but I never had any formal invitations calling me for staff meetings. When the Normalisation started I remember receiving a phone call that come for a meeting, and five minutes after that call, there was another call from the same person that said don’t come. I was surprised but it doesn’t bother me, does it?”

The former BBC journalist further revealed that he holds no regrets over the way things have panned out in the last few months.

He said, although working with the GFA opened doors for him, he is currently receiving more financial reward for his works than he used to.

“Even with the GFA I thought I was shortchanging myself financially while working there even though the opportunity to work with the federation opened many other doors for me,” he added.