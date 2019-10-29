Daara who was the Communications Director of the Kwesi Nyantakyi led GFA has said that his former boss faced spiritual attacks by people inside the GFA just to see him fail.

He added that there were spiritual attacks against the Black Stars to cause them to lose matches because of the former FIFA Executive Council member.

"There were people in the GFA who were consulting known spiritualists just to ensure that the Kwesi Nyantakyi administration failed,"

"They were planting concoctions and burying animals just to see Ghana lose matches.

"Just before the 2014 World Cup qualifier vs Egypt in Kumasi, we got wind that these people buried a goat at the Airport Roundabout. It took a Sports minister to go and uproot it before we beat Egypt by 6-1. All they wanted was to see Kwesi Nyantakyi fail and come under criticisms."

Kurt E.

Kurt E.S Okraku beats off competition from George Afriyie and four other candidates to win the GFA presidential election on Friday in an elective congress at the Physician and Surgeon Council in Accra.

The 48-year-old former sports journalist says "Ghana football faces its biggest challenge but it also presents us with an opportunity to change things and embrace all the right principles of corporate governance."

Okraku says he would be fixing this "biggest challenge" by rebuilding trust and restoring the image and reputation of the GFA, enhancing the infrastructural base of clubs - and at juvenile level - and employing the best management practices possible in running the football association.