Earlier in May, Sara Bella, who uses the name Sarabella on social media, took to TikTok to post some romantic videos of herself and Partey.
Sara Bella: See more photos of Thomas Partey’s alleged Moroccan girlfriend
Ghana and Arsenal star Thomas Partey is rumoured to be dating Moroccan lady, Sara Bella, with videos of the pair popping on social media in recent weeks.
In one of the videos, she used the hashtags “Love” and “Amor”, while C Kay’s ‘love Nwantiti’ played in the background.
The videos sparked varied reactions from football fans, many of whom took to social media to express their opinions.
Partey is currently injured and hasn’t featured for Arsenal in over a month after sustaining a thigh injury against Crystal Palace.
However, he has managed 26 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners, scoring two goals and providing one assist.
"The news that we got after having another assessment is not great," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said of Partey’s injury last month.
"It’s not looking very positive for his availability this season, but we’ll have to wait and see. He’s trying to get back as quick as possible but at the moment we are not very optimistic about it."
Meanwhile, the Ghana midfielder’s relationship status has been in the news recently following his viral video with Sara Bella.
