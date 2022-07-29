RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Video: Sarkodie connects with Barcelona stars Depay and Dembele in New York

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie had a hearty linkup with Barcelona stars Memphis Depay and Ousmane Dembele in New York.

The Spanish giants are currently on a pre-season tour in the United States, where they have been preparing ahead of the 2022/23 season.

In a video shared on his Instagram Reels, Sarkodie is seen hanging out with Depay and Dembele on the streets of New York.

It is unknown whether the Barcelona duo will attend the two-time BET award winner upcoming show in the US.

Depay and Dembele recently featured in Barcelona’s 2-2 draw with Juventus, with the latter scoring a double against the Italian side.

Meanwhile, Depay seemed more familiar with Sarkodie, having recently visited Ghana for his off-season holidays.

The Netherlands international was in Ghana in June and paid a courtesy call on President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.

He also graced the Madina Astroturf park with Quincy Promes to play football against a Mohammed Salisu-led select side.

Depay has also been undertaking numerous projects in Ghana and has often supported the Cape Coast School for the Deaf and Blind in the Central Region.

The footballer was born to a Ghanaian father Dennis Depay and Dutch mother Cora Schensema in the city of Moordrecht.

