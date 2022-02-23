Sarkodie meets Chelsea’s Reece James after watching Champions League game against Lille

In a series of posts on his Instagram stories, he shared videos of himself and his manager Angel Town inside the stadium to watch Chelsea.

Sarkodie also shared a photo he took with right-back Reece James, accompanied by the caption: “Thanks so much brother for the tickets to watch the game last night, Reece James.”

Meanwhile, took a giant step towards reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League after beating Lille 2-0.

Goals on either side of the half from Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic were enough to hand Thomas Tuchel’s side a comfortable victory at home.

“We had very strong for periods, for example for the first 10 minutes, but we also have in the same game these periods where it's totally gone from one second to another. Easy ball losses and a lack of fluidity and bad decisions, and then we recover from it and we have strong phases again,” Tuchel said after the game.

“This is a bit the story at the moment, but there are very good things in it. If we can maybe keep it up on that level and then make the good minutes longer and a bit more consistent, this is maybe the next step.

“It was a very well-prepared opponent today. They were very aggressive, they were very physical so it was necessary to step up and be mentally tough and defensively super solid, and this is what we did. We did not allow them chances and it gave us a good feeling throughout the whole match.”