Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Sarri backs Loftus-Cheek to make Chelsea impact


Football Sarri backs Loftus-Cheek to make Chelsea impact

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has backed Ruben Loftus-Cheek to make a big impact this season despite the England midfielder's lack of game time so far.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is waiting for his chance to shine play

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is waiting for his chance to shine

(AFP)

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has backed Ruben Loftus-Cheek to make a big impact this season despite the England midfielder's lack of game time so far.

Loftus-Cheek enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Crystal Palace last term and was rewarded with a place in England's World Cup squad.

But the 22-year-old remains on the fringes of first-team action at Chelsea, with new boss Sarri having left him out of the starting line-up for their first three Premier League games.

Despite playing only 22 minutes for Chelsea this season, as a substitute in the opening day win at Huddersfield, Loftus-Cheek this week retained his place in the England squad for their forthcoming matches against Spain and Switzerland.

And Sarri, whose side host Bournemouth on Saturday, expects his gifted youngster to eventually emerge with Chelsea as well.

"I'm very, very happy with him. Because in the last 10 days he has improved a lot," Sarri told reporters on Friday.

"I think that he will be important for sure. Starting from September we will play every three days. I think Loftus will be very, very important and very useful to us."

Those games will include the Europa League, which on Friday saw Chelsea drawn in Group L to play Greece's PAOK, BATE Borisov of Belarus and Vidi of Hungary.

Asked why Loftus-Cheek has not featured more so far, Sarri pointed to the tactical tinkering he has undertaken with the Blues.

"He has to improve, just in order to play my football," the former Napoli boss said.

"He has great qualities, from the physical point of view, from the technical point of view. I think he needs to improve from the tactical point of view.

"If he will improve more, he is ready to play from the beginning."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Opinion: Why Cristiano Ronaldo missed out on European player award to Modric Opinion Why Cristiano Ronaldo missed out on European player award to Modric
Draw: Arsenal, Chelsea get easy draws in UEFA Europa League Draw Arsenal, Chelsea get easy draws in UEFA Europa League
Senior National Football Team of Ghana: I didn’t force anyone to make me Black Stars skipper: Asamoah Gyan Senior National Football Team of Ghana I didn’t force anyone to make me Black Stars skipper: Asamoah Gyan
Football: Italian FA uphold Mandragora blasphemy ban Football Italian FA uphold Mandragora blasphemy ban
Football: Allegri wary as promoted Parma chase Juve exploit Football Allegri wary as promoted Parma chase Juve exploit
Football: Guardiola won't revel in Mourinho's woes Football Guardiola won't revel in Mourinho's woes

Recommended Videos

Ghana Premier League: Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward Ghana Premier League Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward
Yaw Dabo: Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United Yaw Dabo Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United
Video: Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season



Top Articles

1 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Malaria...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up with...bullet
3 UEFA Awards Gala Real Madrid sweep all four positional awardsbullet
4 UEFA Mens Player of the Year Luca Modric beats Cristiano Ronaldo...bullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Majeed Waris heads for divorce after 16...bullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey makes Stonebwoy’s song...bullet
7 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
8 Football Ronaldo to skip two Portugal games to focus on...bullet
9 Photos Pictures of Majeed Waris' embattled wifebullet
10 UEFA Men's Player of the Year Top ten best players in...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
2 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
3 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
4 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
5 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
6 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
7 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
8 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
9 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
10 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have...bullet

Football

Jurgen Klopp said that he understands that Simon Mignolet does not like being number two but the goalkeeper should not moan in public
Football Klopp tells Mignolet to keep complaints in-house
Karim Benzema scored against Girona last week and appears liberated now Cristiano Ronaldo has left Real Madrid
Football Real and Barcelona turn focus to staying perfect in La Liga
Lokomotiv's Russia forward Fyodor Smolov returns to former club Krasnodar on Saturday
Football Russian leaders Zenit face tough test at Spartak
The 'great' one: Jose Mourinho has once again fiercely defended his record
Football Under-fire Mourinho insists he is 'one of the greatest'