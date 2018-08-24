Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Sarri confident Chelsea can iron out defensive flaws


Football Sarri confident Chelsea can iron out defensive flaws

Maurizio Sarri's fear of a slow start at Chelsea may have been unfounded but the head coach insists his side are still very much a work in progress.

  • Published:
Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri on the touchline during a Premier League match away to Huddersfield on August 11. play

Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri on the touchline during a Premier League match away to Huddersfield on August 11.

(AFP)

Maurizio Sarri's fear of a slow start at Chelsea may have been unfounded but the head coach insists his side are still very much a work in progress.

Chelsea will travel to Newcastle on Sunday aiming to make it three wins from as many Premier League games this season.

Having voiced concerns about how quickly his new players would adapt to his methods, Sarri's problems right now appear to revolve around who to leave out of his line-up.

Nevertheless, he saw enough in the Community Shield defeat by Manchester City and last weekend's narrow home victory against Arsenal to confirm him in the view that, defensively, there is still work to be done.

Against the Gunners, it took a late winner from left-back Marcos Alonso to secure a 3-2 victory after Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alex Iwobi had cancelled out Chelsea's early two-goal lead.

And while Newcastle might not have the firepower to threaten the Blues in the way City and Arsenal did, Sarri knows his hopes of steering the club back into the top four will not be helped by a leaky back-line.

The 59-year-old said Chelsea's defence was not still up to speed when he explained the ongoing absence of Gary Cahill, insisting it was harder for defenders to adjust to his methods than more attack-minded players.

Like Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard, Cahill returned to pre-season training later than some of his colleagues having been a member of the England squad that reached the World Cup semi-finals in Russia.

And with Sarri determined to impose a back-four after two seasons of Antonio Conte's preferred 3-4-3 formation, there are fewer openings for a centre-back.

"I think that, in this moment, for a defender it's more difficult to play in my team after only 20 days of training," said Sarri.

"I am not worried about the defensive phase because, when I arrive at a new team, usually I have problems with the defensive phase for two or three months. So I think it's normal for me."

'Lose metres on the pitch'

Sarri insisted a back-four was crucial to his plans to introduce the approach dubbed 'Sarri-ball' at former club Napoli to England.

"I am not able to play with five defenders, because we are trying to defend by looking only at the ball," he said.

"In this way, if I defend with five defenders, I lose immediately metres on the pitch. I am not able. I tried five years ago, but it's not my way."

The speed with which the players adapt to the changing requirements at the back could determine how successful Sarri is in his first season in England.

He can be satisfied, though, that with Hazard due to return to full fitness soon, his side's attacking strengths should provide the breathing space needed to adjust.

Meanwhile Newcastle will be without defender Isaac Hayden as he starts a three-match ban after being sent off in a goalless draw away to Cardiff last Saturday.

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez wants fans to back the team rather than turn on owner Mike Ashley against Chelsea. play

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez wants fans to back the team rather than turn on owner Mike Ashley against Chelsea.

(AFP)

Kenedy, who missed a penalty in that match, will also be absent as the 22-year-old Brazilian loan signing from Chelsea is ineligible to play against his parent club.

Many Newcastle fans remain frustrated by owner Mike Ashley's refusal to let Rafael Benitez spend heavily in the transfer window.

But Magpies manager Benitez urged supporters to back the team rather than protest against Ashley once they were inside St James' Park.

"What I would say is just be sure that when you go to the stadium, you support the team because it's the only way for us to be stronger," Benitez said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Premier League: Referee Maxwell Hanson to handle Kotoko-Hearts Super Clash Ghana Premier League Referee Maxwell Hanson to handle Kotoko-Hearts Super Clash
Football: Bayern shouldn't have been awarded key penalty - Kovac Football Bayern shouldn't have been awarded key penalty - Kovac
Football: Ayala sends Middlesbrough top of the Championship Football Ayala sends Middlesbrough top of the Championship
Football: Sane still in Guardiola's plans after benching Football Sane still in Guardiola's plans after benching
Football: Lewandowski nets controversial penalty as Bayern make winning start Football Lewandowski nets controversial penalty as Bayern make winning start
Football: Fekir returns as Lyon brush aside Strasbourg Football Fekir returns as Lyon brush aside Strasbourg

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus Pulse Sports Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus
Video: Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song Video Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song
Video: Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban



Top Articles

1 Michael Student wins GHS 500,000 Betway jackpotbullet
2 Amazing The youngest scorer in AFCON history claims he slept with his...bullet
3 Profile Kwesi Nyantakyi's impeccable impact on Ghana footballbullet
4 Today in History On this day: Kwesi Nyantakyi appointed as...bullet
5 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
6 Brazil Legendary Ronaldinho pays glowing tribute to Kofi Annanbullet
7 Facts And Stats 3 reasons why Chelsea have achieved more...bullet
8 Black Stars 'Kwesi Appiah not being truthful to Ghanaians...bullet
9 Revealed Maradona had rampant sexual encounter with wife...bullet
10 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Kwesi Appiah names 21-man squad...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
3 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA banbullet
4 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
5 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
6 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
7 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
8 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
9 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
10 Video These words of Paul Pogba inspired France to...bullet

Football

Champions: Fuka Nagano and teammate Hana Takahashi celebrate Japan's win
Football Japan win first women's world under-20 title
Arsene Wenger, pictured May 2018, signed George Weah when the now-Liberian president was 22 and has been praised for the "development of the youth in Africa" throughout his coaching career
Football President Weah presents honours to former coaches Wenger and LeRoy
The Liverpool team, pictured May 2018, holds a tribute to fan Sean Cox who is in a coma as a result of a head injury sustained during the violence ahead of a Champions League semi-final against Roma and one of whose assailants has been jailed
Football Roma fan jailed for Liverpool violence
Valon Behrami played all four of Switzerland's games at the World Cup, where they were beaten in the last 16 by Sweden
Football Switzerland coach Petkovic 'sad' about Behrami's international retirement