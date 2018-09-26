Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Sarri lock horns with Klopp in an all-attack football


Preview Sarri lock horns with Klopp in what is expected to be an all-attack football

Klopp confirmed that Simon Mignolet will mind the net. His lack of recent game time is a good thing for Chelsea.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Klopp and Sarri

The stage is set for another entertaining and exciting encounter between English giants Liverpool and Chelsea.

The two high-flying clubs will square off on Wednesday night for a place in the next round of the Carabao Cup.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool have made flawless starts to the season, with the Blues winning five of their six Premier League games, whiles the Reds have so far won all of their games this season.

But this is not just going to be a game that will see one of the sides lose their unbeaten run. More exciting is the fact that it pitches two of the most attack-minded managers in modern football.

READ ALSO: What the stars wore to the 2018 FIFA Best Awards

Jurgen Klopp will finally come face-to-face with Maurizio Sarri, as both managers look to guide their teams to victory whiles displaying free-flowing football.

Chelsea look reborn under Sarri and have often dominated opponents this season, with a very impressive passing and possession-based game.

 

On the other hand, Klopp looks like he has finally found the formula at Liverpool, after solving the Reds’ defensive and goalkeeping problems.

On Wednesday, it will be a very entertaining game for all football fans, especially the neutrals, as fans get to see an all-attacking encounter between Chelsea and Liverpool.

Klopp’s side will definitely start as favourites, as the game will be played at Anfield, which has become a fortress of the Reds.

READ ALSO: African influence on UEFA club competitions

However, Chelsea are much stronger than any other side that Liverpool has faced this season and this will be their biggest test.

Whichever way it goes – whether Gengen football or Sarriball – an end-to-end game should be expected in this Carabao Cup fixture.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: One goal kept Stojkovic from Premier League Football One goal kept Stojkovic from Premier League
Football: Erdogan's shadow looms over Turkey bid for Euro 2024 Football Erdogan's shadow looms over Turkey bid for Euro 2024
Football: Pogba not to captain Man Utd again, Mourinho confirms Football Pogba not to captain Man Utd again, Mourinho confirms
Best FIFA Men's Player Award: Luka Modric sets new world record that will make Ronaldo, Messi, Ronaldinho envious Best FIFA Men's Player Award Luka Modric sets new world record that will make Ronaldo, Messi, Ronaldinho envious
Football: Griezmann on target as Atletico cruise to victory over Huesca Football Griezmann on target as Atletico cruise to victory over Huesca
Football: Guardiola reveals 10-year plan for Foden Football Guardiola reveals 10-year plan for Foden

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Modric ends Ronaldo-Messi era to be crowned World's best Sports News Modric ends Ronaldo-Messi era to be crowned World's best
Video: Mohammed Salah wins FIFA Puskas award Video Mohammed Salah wins FIFA Puskas award
Sports News: Four Ghanaian legends we’d love to see in FIFA 19 Sports News Four Ghanaian legends we’d love to see in FIFA 19



Top Articles

1 The Long List All award winners of the Best FIFA galabullet
2 Football Fashion What the stars wore to the 2018 FIFA Best Awardsbullet
3 Good In Bed!!! Stoke City striker Saido Berahino fathers three...bullet
4 The Best FIFA Awards Ghanaian singer Big Shaq rocks FIFA gala and...bullet
5 The Best Hollywood actor of Ghanaian descent Idris Elba to host...bullet
6 Best FIFA Player of 2018 From a refugee to a world best...bullet
7 World Best Here is the reason why Messi and Ronaldo will not...bullet
8 Today In History Black Stars beat Nigeria 4-1 to win WAFU...bullet
9 Video Andre Ayew's goal rescues Fenerbahcebullet
10 Golden Clash AshGold beat Kotoko in 5-goal thrillerbullet

Top Videos

1 Video Mohammed Salah wins FIFA Puskas awardbullet
2 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
3 Video Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League opening daybullet
4 EA Sports FIFA 19 introduces 'No-Rule Mode' for more funbullet
5 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
6 Video Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over Ghanabullet
7 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
8 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
9 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
10 Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks on injury worry ahead of...bullet

Football

Phil Jones missed the crucial spot-kick as Derby eliminated Manchester United from the League Cup on penalties
Football Lampard's Derby knock Man Utd out of League Cup, City ease into last 16
 
Football Erdogan's shadow looms over Turkey bid for Euro 2024
Italy captain Fabio Cannavaro lifts the World Cup trophy at Berlin?s Olympic Stadium after winning the 2006 finals, which is nicknamed 'the summer fairytale' in Germany.
Football Experience, stability bolster Germany's Euro 2024 bid
The Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul will host the Euro 2024 final if Turkey's is announced as the winning bid by UEFA on Thursday.
Football Pros and cons of Turkey's ambitious bid for Euro 2024
X
Advertisement