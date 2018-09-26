news

The stage is set for another entertaining and exciting encounter between English giants Liverpool and Chelsea.

The two high-flying clubs will square off on Wednesday night for a place in the next round of the Carabao Cup.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool have made flawless starts to the season, with the Blues winning five of their six Premier League games, whiles the Reds have so far won all of their games this season.

But this is not just going to be a game that will see one of the sides lose their unbeaten run. More exciting is the fact that it pitches two of the most attack-minded managers in modern football.

Jurgen Klopp will finally come face-to-face with Maurizio Sarri, as both managers look to guide their teams to victory whiles displaying free-flowing football.

Chelsea look reborn under Sarri and have often dominated opponents this season, with a very impressive passing and possession-based game.

On the other hand, Klopp looks like he has finally found the formula at Liverpool, after solving the Reds’ defensive and goalkeeping problems.

On Wednesday, it will be a very entertaining game for all football fans, especially the neutrals, as fans get to see an all-attacking encounter between Chelsea and Liverpool.

Klopp’s side will definitely start as favourites, as the game will be played at Anfield, which has become a fortress of the Reds.

However, Chelsea are much stronger than any other side that Liverpool has faced this season and this will be their biggest test.

Whichever way it goes – whether Gengen football or Sarriball – an end-to-end game should be expected in this Carabao Cup fixture.