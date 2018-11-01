Pulse.com.gh logo

Sarri tells Victor Moses to leave club

Sarri is believed to have talks with Moses and told the winger that he isn’t part of his future plans for the team and he is free to leave the West London club if an offer comes.

play Victor Moses

Moses is yet to feature in the Premier League under Sarri this season, despite winning the title under former Chelsea boss, Antonio Conte in 2017.

The 27-year-old is considering his future in Chelsea, after falling down the pecking order in Sarri’s squad

Manchester United are in pole position to sign the former Super Eagles international, during the January transfer window, according to Ladbrokes.

READ ALSO: Revealed: Gyan did not ask for kids DNA; Baffour Gyan lured wife to

But Owngoalnigeria is now reporting that Sarri had firm talks with Moses and told the winger that he isn’t part of his future plans for the team and he is free to leave the West London club if an offer which matches his valuation by Chelsea is tabled by teams.

Sarri’s side defeated Frank Lampard’s Derby County 3-2 in the Carabao Cup fixture played on Wednesday night.

READ ALSO: Photos of Thai football team rescued from cave touring Manchester United with Jose Mourinho

Chelsea will now take on Crystal Palace this weekend in the Premier League fixture.

Photos of Thai football team rescued from cave touring Manchester United with Jose Mourinho
Ex-Black Stars midfielder passes on
Ex-Black Stars midfielder passes on
Claude Puel has the difficult task of lifting his Leicester players after a traumatic week
Football Puel hit by Leicester's 'hardest week' after owner's tragic death
In an image posted on Bayern's Twitter account, Brazilian defender Rafinha (pictured October 2018) was seen dressed wearing a long Arabic shirt with a red and white checked headscarf, while carrying a package marked "caution"
Football Bayern's Rafinha apologises over 'Arab bomber' Halloween costume
