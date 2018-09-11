Pulse.com.gh logo
Saudi Arabia humiliate Black Stars with 5-0 defeat


Ghana suffered one of their worst defeats in international football on 11 September, 2007 in a 5-0 defeat to Saudi Arabia.

Exactly 11 years today the Black Stars of Ghana were handed a 5-0 defeat by Saudi Arabia match at the King Fahad Stadium in an international friendly game.

Despite the fact that they were missing Stephen Appiah, the Black stars fielded a strong side and a mistake from captain Michael Essien in the fifth minute allowed one of the stars of the Asian Cup Yasser Al Qahtani to open the scoring for the the AFC Asian Cup 2007 runners-up.

READ MORE: Derek Boateng sues ex-Black Stars teammate over $20,000 debt

Saud Kearairi scored the second goal in the 25 minute. Three second half goals - from Yasser Al-Qahtani and two penalties taken by Saad Al-harthi(57') and Redha Tukar Fallatah (92') added to Ghana's woes.

Saudi Arabia and Ghana last met in Jeddah on April 2005 and the game ended in favor of the Ghanaians, 3-1.

READ MORE: Segio Ramos throws shade at Cristiano Ronaldo

This Ghana's worst defeat since the infamous "Bochum Massacre", i.e. 6-1 defeat to Germany in the early 90s

Line up: Richard Kingson, John Paintsil, Hans Adu Sarpei/Nana Akwasi Asare, Francis Dickoh/Junior Agogo, Eric Addo/Ahmed Barusso, Michael Essien, Laryea Kingson/Andre Ayew, Anthony Annan, Matthew Amoah/Prince Tagoe, Sulley Ali Muntari.

