Saudi-owned Newcastle appoint Eddie Howe as new manager

The former Bournemouth boss succeeds Steve Bruce, who left the Premier League club by "mutual consent" on October 20.

"Newcastle United are delighted to confirm the appointment of Eddie Howe as the club’s new head coach on a contract until summer 2024," the club said in a statement.

Howe, 43, said: "It is a great honour to become head coach of a club with the stature and history of Newcastle United. It is a very proud day for me and my family.

"This is a wonderful opportunity, but there is also a lot of work ahead of us and I am eager to get onto the training ground to start working with the players."