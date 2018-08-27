Schalke 04 tie up deal for Bayern midfielder Rudy

news

Schalke 04 confirmed Monday that Germany midfielder Sebastian Rudy has moved to the club from reigning champions Bayern Munich on a four-year deal.

The fee for Rudy, 28, was reportedly 16 million euros ($18.7 million).

He only joined Bayern last August on a free transfer from Hoffenheim and had signed a contract with the club until 2020, but was frustrated by his lack of game time in Munich.

"We welcome into the team a player who has great technique and a real football brain and who has already proved his ability at international level," Schalke coach Domenico Tedesco said.

Rudy has made 26 international appearances and was part of the Germany squad which crashed out in the group phase at the World Cup in Russia.

Schalke will play in the Champions League group phase this season after finishing runners-up to Bayern in the Bundesliga last season.