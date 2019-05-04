The formal player of the Royal Blues struggled to break into their first team before finally switching to Paderborn after several loan spells away from the German giants.

After scoring 10 goals in 30 matches for SC Paderborn, the Black Meteors star is believed to be on the top-list of Schalke and could return to the Veltins-Arena to don the Blue and White stripes once again.

Schalke has a buyback option for the Ghana youth star after selling him for €150,000 to SC Paderborn last summer. The German side is being urged to make a timely decision on the forward, who has been in an explosive form for the lower division side.

The value of the players has gone up after exhibiting such fine form this season which means Schalke may have to pay more to activate the buyback clause.

Not only has the player impressed with goals this season, he has also provided six assists in the 29 league appearances he has made for his side.

The former SCR Altach poster boy is expected to return to Ghana where he will be joining his u-23 teammates to prepare for a crucial double header against Algeria for the final qualifying round to the u-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).