Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Football Schalke sink Galatasaray to close on knockout berth

Schalke have one foot in the Champions League knockout stages after a 2-0 win over Galatasaray at the Veltins-Arena on Tuesday.

  • Published:
Guido Burgstaller grabbed an early goal as Schalke stayed unbeaten in the Champions League this season play

Guido Burgstaller grabbed an early goal as Schalke stayed unbeaten in the Champions League this season

(AFP)

Schalke have one foot in the Champions League knockout stages after a 2-0 win over Galatasaray at the Veltins-Arena on Tuesday.

Languishing in 14th place in the Bundesliga after ten rounds, pressure had begun to build on coach Domenico Tedesco who put together a stellar first year in charge in 2017-18.

His side were gifted the early lead in the fourth minute after a goalkeeping error. Galatasaray keeper Fernando Muslera attempted to tackle Schalke’s Guido Burgstaller on the right edge of the box, despite defender Serdar Aziz appearing to have Burgstaller well under control.

Muslera grasped the ball but released it as he slid outside the penalty area. Burgstaller collected before turning it into an open net, giving Schalke a dream start and being only the second player to score against Galatasaray this campaign.

Replays showed Muslera was lucky to stay on the pitch after handling the ball outside the box. Just over ten minutes later, Schalke keeper Alexander Nubel showed Muslera how it’s done, diffusing a dangerous Galatasaray counter attack on the edge of the area.

Galatasaray had a chance to level in the 50th minute after winning a free-kick just outside the box, but midfielder Garry Rodrigues drove his shot straight into the wall.

Schalke doubled their lead in the 57th minute through Mark Uth. A cross from Burgstaller found Uth in front of goal, who was unmarked despite having five defenders in close proximity.

Schalke were rarely troubled at the back, with Matija Nastasic a standout in defence.

Schalke are now four points ahead of the third-placed Galatasaray in Group D with two games to play.

The German side look set to return to the Champions League knockout stages for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

For Galatasaray, their path to the knockouts has become more difficult. The Turkish side will need to win both of their remaining matches and hope for other results to go their way to qualify.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Witsel ready to lead Dortmund's young charges against Bayern Football Witsel ready to lead Dortmund's young charges against Bayern
Football: PSG open probe into claims of racial profiling of young players Football PSG open probe into claims of racial profiling of young players
Kenya ask CAF to postpone Africa Women's Cup of Nations Kenya ask CAF to postpone Africa Women's Cup of Nations
Football: Spurs lucky to play at Wembley, says Pochettino Football Spurs lucky to play at Wembley, says Pochettino
Football: Puel invokes Leicester spirit after emotional week Football Puel invokes Leicester spirit after emotional week
Court throws out Derrick Boateng’s suit against John Paintsil Court throws out Derrick Boateng’s suit against John Paintsil

Recommended Videos

Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000 Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000
I'm not a cheat; DNA test will vindicate me- Asamoah Gyan's wife I'm not a cheat; DNA test will vindicate me- Asamoah Gyan's wife
Asamoah Gyan files for divorce Asamoah Gyan files for divorce



Football

Anthony Martial is back in the France squad after some fine recent performances for Manchester United
Football Man Utd's Martial earns recall to France squad
Fifa to ban players involved in any European Super League from playing international football
Borussia Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc (R) rejects the notion that defending champions Bayern Munich are underdogs for Saturday's Bundesliga showdown against the current leaders at Signal Iduna Park.
Football Dortmund brush off 'favourites' tag from Bayern ahead of showdown
England manager Gareth Southgate (right) has defended the decision to honour Wayne Rooney in a friendly against the USA next week
Football Southgate defends decision to honour Rooney as Wilson gets first call-up
X
Advertisement