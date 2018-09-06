Schedules and times for the UEFA Nations League group stage

France will do battle with Germany in their group 1 opening clash of the UEFA Nations League A on Thursday.
Germany exited the FIFA World Cup in Russia in 2018, but they need to get things right this time around at home when they face France on Thursday.
The Les Bleus have been drawn in group 1 of the UEFA Nations League A with Germany and Netherlands.
Below is the full list and schedules of the UEFA Nations League which begins today.
League C
18:45 Romania vs Montenegro Round: 1
Group 4
League D
18:45 Faroe Islands vs Malta Round: 1
Group 3
League C
18:45 Lithuania vs Serbia Round: 1
Group 4
League B
18:45 Turkey vs Russia Round: 1
Group 2
League A
18:45 Italy vs Poland Round: 1
Group 3
League C
18:45 Albania vs Israel Round: 1
Group 1
League B
13:00 Northern Ireland vs Bosnia And Herzegovina Round: 1
League D
16:00 Belarus vs San Marino Round: 1
Group 2
League C
16:00 Finland vs Hungary Round: 1
Group 2
League A
16:00 Switzerland vs Iceland Round: 1
AFG Arena Kybunpark
Group 2
League D
18:45 Luxembourg vs Moldova Round: 1
Group 2
League A
18:45 England vs Spain Round: 1
League C
18:45 Estonia vs Greece Round: 1
Group 2
League B
Sunday 9 Sep 2018
13:00 Ukraine vs Slovakia Round: 2
Group 1
16:00 Denmark vs Wales Round: 2
Group 4
League D
16:00 Macedonia vs Armenia Round: 2
Group 4
League C
16:00 Bulgaria vs Norway Round: 2
Group 3
League D
16:00 Georgia vs Latvia Round: 2
Group 1
League A
18:45 France vs Netherlands Round: 2
Group 1
League C
18:45 Cyprus vs Slovenia Round: 2
Group 3
League D
18:45 Liechtenstein vs Gibraltar Round: 2
Group 4
Monday 10 Sep 2018
18:45 Malta vs Azerbaijan Round: 2
Group 3
League B
18:45 Sweden vs Turkey Round: 2
Group 2
League C
18:45 Scotland vs Albania Round: 2
Group 1
League D
18:45 Andorra vs Kazakstan Round: 2
Group 1
League A
18:45 Portugal vs Italy Round: 2
Group 3
League C
18:45 Serbia vs Romania Round: 2
Group 4
League D
18:45 Kosovo vs Faroe Islands Round: 2
Group 3
League C
18:45 Montenegro vs Lithuania Round: 2
Group 4
League B
Tuesday 11 Sep 2018
18:45 Bosnia And Herzegovina vs Austria Round: 2
Bilino Polje Stadion
Group 3
League D
18:45 Moldova vs Belarus Round: 2
Group 2
League C
18:45 Hungary vs Greece Round: 2
Group 2
League D
18:45 San Marino vs Luxembourg Round: 2
Group 2
League A
18:45 Iceland vs Belgium Round: 2
Group 2
18:45 Spain vs Croatia Round: 2
Group 4
League C
18:45 Finland vs Estonia Round: 2
Group 2