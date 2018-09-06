Pulse.com.gh logo
Schedules and times for the UEFA Nations League group stage


Germany vs France Schedules and times for the UEFA Nations League group stage

France will do battle with Germany in their group 1 opening clash of the UEFA Nations League A on Thursday.

  Published:
Schedules and times for the UEFA Nations League group stage play Schedules and times for the UEFA Nations League group stage

France will have their first test after their recent FIFA World Cup triumph in Russia as they take on former world champions Germany in the UEFA Nations League.

Germany exited the FIFA World Cup in Russia in 2018, but they need to get things right this time around at home when they face France on Thursday.

READ MORE: La Liga Lionel Messi breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from Real Madrid

The Les Bleus have been drawn in group 1 of the UEFA Nations League A with Germany and Netherlands.

Below is the full list and schedules of the UEFA Nations League which begins today.

READ MORE: Aduana Stars reaped what they sowed

League C

18:45     Romania              vs            Montenegro      Round: 1

Group 4

League D

18:45     Faroe Islands      vs            Malta    Round: 1

Group 3

League C

18:45     Lithuania              vs Serbia              Round: 1

Group 4

League B

18:45     Turkey  vs            Russia   Round: 1

Group 2

League A

18:45     Italy       vs            Poland  Round: 1

Group 3

League C

18:45     Albania vs            Israel     Round: 1

Group 1

League B       

13:00     Northern Ireland              vs            Bosnia And Herzegovina               Round: 1

League D

16:00     Belarus vs San Marino    Round: 1

Group 2

League C

16:00     Finland vs Hungary          Round: 1

Group 2

League A

16:00     Switzerland        vs            Iceland Round: 1

 AFG Arena Kybunpark

Group 2

League D

18:45     Luxembourg      vs            Moldova              Round: 1

Group 2

League A

18:45     England vs Spain                Round: 1

League C

18:45     Estonia vs            Greece Round: 1

Group 2

League B

Sunday 9 Sep 2018         

13:00     Ukraine vs            Slovakia                Round: 2

Group 1

16:00     Denmark             vs            Wales    Round: 2

Group 4

League D

16:00     Macedonia         vs            Armenia               Round: 2

Group 4

League C

16:00     Bulgaria                vs            Norway Round: 2

Group 3

League D

16:00     Georgia vs           Latvia    Round: 2

Group 1

League A

18:45     France  vs Netherlands Round: 2

Group 1

League C

18:45     Cyprus  vs Slovenia          Round: 2

Group 3

League D

18:45     Liechtenstein     vs            Gibraltar              Round: 2

Group 4

         Monday 10 Sep 2018         

18:45     Malta    vs            Azerbaijan          Round: 2

Group 3

League B

18:45     Sweden vs            Turkey  Round: 2

Group 2

League C

18:45     Scotland               vs            Albania Round: 2

Group 1

League D

18:45     Andorra               vs            Kazakstan            Round: 2

Group 1

League A

18:45     Portugal               vs            Italy       Round: 2

Group 3

League C

18:45     Serbia vs Romania            Round: 2

Group 4

League D

18:45     Kosovo vs            Faroe Islands      Round: 2

Group 3

League C

18:45     Montenegro      vs            Lithuania              Round: 2

Group 4

League B

         Tuesday 11 Sep 2018         

18:45     Bosnia And Herzegovina               vs            Austria  Round: 2

 Bilino Polje Stadion

Group 3

League D

18:45     Moldova              vs Belarus            Round: 2

Group 2

League C

18:45     Hungary               vs            Greece Round: 2

Group 2

League D

18:45     San Marino         vs            Luxembourg      Round: 2

Group 2

League A

18:45     Iceland vs Belgium          Round: 2

Group 2

18:45     Spain     vs Croatia            Round: 2

Group 4

League C

18:45     Finland vs Estonia            Round: 2

Group 2

