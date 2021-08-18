Scoring against Ghana made me more popular – Burkina Faso striker Aristide Bance

Ghana, then coached by Kwasi Appiah, went into the semi-final of the tournament as huge favourites, but were shocked by the Stallions.

Pulse Ghana

Bance cancelled out Mubarak Wakaso’s early goal for Ghana, before Burkina Faso went onto win the game on penalties.

Although they were ultimately beaten in the final by Nigeria, Bance has revealed that scoring against Ghana made him popular.

“Ghana is a very good football country. When you score against Ghana in an AFCON your name goes far,” he told Accra-based Happy FM.

Bance also disclosed that he was more determined to score against the Black Stars due to his personal rivalry with Ghana defender Isaac Vorsah.

At the time, both players were plying their trades in the Bundesliga, with Bance playing for Mainz while Vorsah lined up for Hoffenheim.

“When I played for Mainz in the Bundesliga, Vorsah was with Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga,” Bance noted.

"We won 1-0 in the game and after meeting him again in the AFCON I told myself we were going to beat him again.”

Bance started his football career in 2000 at Stade d’Abidjan and has since played for over 20 teams across Africa, Europe and Asia.