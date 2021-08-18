The 36-year-old was the Black Stars’ tormentor-in-chief during the 2013 edition of the AFCON, which was hosted by South Africa.
Scoring against Ghana made me more popular – Burkina Faso striker Aristide Bance
Veteran Burkina Faso striker Aristide Bance has opened up on what it meant to score against Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
Ghana, then coached by Kwasi Appiah, went into the semi-final of the tournament as huge favourites, but were shocked by the Stallions.
Bance cancelled out Mubarak Wakaso’s early goal for Ghana, before Burkina Faso went onto win the game on penalties.
Although they were ultimately beaten in the final by Nigeria, Bance has revealed that scoring against Ghana made him popular.
“Ghana is a very good football country. When you score against Ghana in an AFCON your name goes far,” he told Accra-based Happy FM.
Bance also disclosed that he was more determined to score against the Black Stars due to his personal rivalry with Ghana defender Isaac Vorsah.
At the time, both players were plying their trades in the Bundesliga, with Bance playing for Mainz while Vorsah lined up for Hoffenheim.
“When I played for Mainz in the Bundesliga, Vorsah was with Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga,” Bance noted.
"We won 1-0 in the game and after meeting him again in the AFCON I told myself we were going to beat him again.”
Bance started his football career in 2000 at Stade d’Abidjan and has since played for over 20 teams across Africa, Europe and Asia.
He is also a legend of the Burkina Faso national team, having scored 23 goals in 79 appearances for the Stallions.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh