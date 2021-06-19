Scotland had to make a splash at Euro 2020: McGinn

Aston Villa star McGinn was watching internet footage of Scotland fans in London ahead of Friday's Group D clash with the Auld Enemy when he came across the daredevil supporter.

Watching the fan's hilarious slide through the water eased McGinn's pre-match nerves, while the Tartan Army's vocal rendition of the Scottish national anthem at Wembley served to fire up the entire team.

The result was a superb performance from Scotland, who subdued England's attack and could easily have earned them a first win against their neighbours since 1999.

"I normally like to get an afternoon kip when the game kicks off at eight o'clock. But the excitement of the occasion was hard to ignore," McGinn said.

"When you see people doing belly flops in Leicester Square you just want to get going and do the country proud."

Steve Clarke's men had to settle for their first point of the tournament, keeping them in with a chance of reaching the last 16 if they can beat Croatia in their final group game on Tuesday.

It was a much-needed boost for Scotland after their first match at a major tournament for 23 years ended in a dismal 2-0 defeat against the Czech Republic.

"We were all hurting on Monday when we didn't give the nation a lift," McGinn said.

"It's not a win but it was certainly a performance to be proud of. There were only two and a half thousand fans but we certainly felt their support.

"It was an amazing performance. We left everything on the pitch and were possibly a little bit hard done by to only come away with a point. But you have to be respectful that England are a great team.

"We definitely stifled them. We certainly made it difficult for them.