Scott Parker sacked by Bournemouth after just 4 games but is surprisingly not the fastest winner of the Premier League sack race

The 41-year-old becomes the first manager to lose his job this season after just four games but that still doesn’t make him the quickest Premier League sack race winner in history.

That honour still belongs to Kenny Dalglish who was sacked by Newcastle after just two matches in the 1998/99 Premier League season.

Premier League managerial sack race history

As earlier stated, Kenny Dalglish holds the record for the fewest amount of games managed before getting sacked in a Premier League season but the most common amount of games coached before a sack remains four.

Scott Parker becomes the fifth different manager to lose his job after four games in a Premier League season.

The last manager to achieve that unwanted feat was Javi Gracia who was dismissed by Watford four games into the 2019/20 Premier League season.

Frank De Boer is widely regarded as the worst manager in Premier League history because of his disastrous spell at Crystal Palace in which he was fired after losing the first four games of the season without scoring a single goal.

Newcastle’s Bryan Robson in the 2004/05 season and Peter Reid of Manchester City in 1993/94 were the other two managers to be sacked four games into a Premier League season.

The managerial sack race winner of every Premier League season

Stats culled from Sportingnews.com reveals the first managerial casualty of each Premier League season.

Excluding Billy Bonds who resigned as West Ham manager before the official start of the 1994/95 Premier League season, here are all the managerial sack race winners in history.

