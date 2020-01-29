Mathew Anim Addo is set to undertake two weeks training programme at Bayern Munich during which he will be observed by the German giants, with the possibility of signing him in the near future.

READ MORE: Anim Addo, Chairman of the national under 15 team talks about Asante Kotoko’s wonderkid, Mathew Cudjoe

Barcelona FC is another European football powerhouse that has expressed interest in the youngster in their quest to secure the services of talented teenage players across the globe.

Mathew Cudjoe’s manager Samuel Anim Addo in an interview with Pulse Gh had earlier said although several clubs abroad are chasing for his player's signature, he will not be rushed to play in Europe.

“We will create a world superstar for Ghana. We are not in a rush, so we won't go for some money just because we want the boy to go to Europe," he told.

“Even Europe that he will be going to it is a programme he is supposed to go for them to study him and to see the things that we have to do for him.

“For your information, this boy will not be rushed into Europe, we see him as a world superstar in the making so we would make sure we give him the right platform, the right programmes, coaching and mentoring."

Anim Cudjoe has been the talk of the town after moving straight into the star-studded Asante Kotoko team.

He made his debut as he thrilled fans in the President’s Cup December last year and managed to rescue the Porcupine Warriors when he scored the opener against Ebusua Dwarfs last two weeks, before coming on to torment Accra Hearts of Oak in a 1-2 win for the Porcupine Warriors in Accra.