Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Football Scudamore's golden handshake gets Premier League approval

Premier League clubs have approved the controversial move to give departing chief executive Richard Scudamore a £5 million ($6.3 million) farewell gift.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Premier League chief executive Richard Scudamore will get a £5 million farewell gift when he steps down play

Premier League chief executive Richard Scudamore will get a £5 million farewell gift when he steps down

(AFP)

Premier League clubs have approved the controversial move to give departing chief executive Richard Scudamore a £5 million ($6.3 million) farewell gift.

The Premier League said the golden handshake was proposed by its audit and remuneration committee and "supported and endorsed by the clubs".

All 20 top-flight teams discussed Scudamore's leaving bonus, which had sparked widespread protests from fans, at Premier League shareholders' meeting in London on Thursday.

The money will be paid over three years and will depend on the 59-year-old agreeing to a "comprehensive set of non-compete clauses" in terms of the roles he takes on in the future.

Scudamore, who earns a reported £2.5 million per year, has also agreed to remain available to his successor Susanna Dinnage "in an advisory capacity".

The Premier League said the farewell bonus was "in recognition of the outstanding work Richard has carried out over the last 19 years" and the league would like to put on record its thanks for his "exceptional contribution to the success of the league".

First mooted by Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck, a close ally of Scudamore's and the chairman of the audit and remuneration committee, the idea was labelled "hugely unpopular" by the Football Supporters' Federation.

"Premier League clubs have always told fan groups that budgets are planned in advance and there's not a surplus of cash lying around from their extremely lucrative TV deal," the FSF said.

"In the meantime, loyal football supporters continue to be inconvenienced by fixture changes to fit TV schedules, often losing out on travel costs or struggling to get to and from games in the first place.

"Now it appears clubs can stick their hands down the back of the sofa and find £250,000 at a moment's notice.

"Fans strongly oppose the 'golden handshake' and we urge clubs not to make a decision which is hugely unpopular with supporters."

Including bonuses, Scudamore has earned more than £26 million for running the Premier League since 1999.

The £5 million gift, which will see each Premier League club pay £250,000 into the pot, is in addition to Scudamore's final bonus for negotiating the most recent set of lucrative broadcast deals.

Scudamore has overseen the Premier League's growth into vast commercial superpower, with some of the richest clubs in the world based in England and attracting huge investment from foreign billionaires with an eye for a profit.

The Premier League's British television rights were valued at £670 million when Scudamore took charge, but that figure has increased to £5.14 billion.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Atletico's old Vicente Calderon stadium facing demolition Football Atletico's old Vicente Calderon stadium facing demolition
Football: Premier League set to use VAR from next season Football Premier League set to use VAR from next season
Diego Madona choses Mourinho over Pep Guardiola Diego Madona choses Mourinho over Pep Guardiola
AshGold beats Kotoko and Hearts as Ghana’s richest club AshGold beats Kotoko and Hearts as Ghana’s richest club
Kwesi Appiah explains reason for recalling experienced players for Ethiopia clash Kwesi Appiah explains reason for recalling experienced players for Ethiopia clash
GFA rubbishes Black Stars stranded in Kenya reports GFA rubbishes Black Stars stranded in Kenya reports

Recommended Videos

Black Maidens thrash hosts Uruguay 5-0 in Women's U17 World Cup Black Maidens thrash hosts Uruguay 5-0 in Women's U17 World Cup
Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife
Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil



Football

Franck Ribery allegedly slapped television pundit Patrick Guillou following Bayern Munich's 3-2 defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.
Football Ribery apologises in video message for reportedly slapping TV pundit
Bayern Munich's president Uli Hoeness has put their star-studded squad under pressure by saying they need to prove their worth with the defending Bundesliga champions ready to go to the transfer market at the end of the season to buy replacements.
Football Hoeness ramps up pressure on misfiring Bayern stars
Joe Dodoo bags brace for Blackpool
Joe Dodoo bags brace for Blackpool
Children rest after a training session at the Guangzhou R&amp;F Football Academy in Meizhou in southern China
Football Football English, Chinese Cruyff? Ajax export famed academy model
X
Advertisement