Dortmund boost as Sebastien Haller finally returns to training after testicular tumour

On Monday, October 24, Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder revealed Haller had requested to train with his former club and is currently continuing his rehabilitation with the Eredivisie side.

"He asked us if he could come and train because he was rehabilitating here,"

"Then it's of course wonderful that he can be there for a while. He was able to train on a different pitch to help with his recovery." Schreuder said as per ESPN.

Imago

The former West Ham striker who finished 13th at the annual Ballon d'Or awards held in Paris last week, scored 47 goals in 66 games for Ajax after a rocky spell in the Premier League.

He enjoyed a fine 2021-22 campaign in the Champions League with 11 goals in eight games.

Sébastian Haller (Dortmund) et Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) Pulse Côte d'Ivoire

Haller has also made 15 appearances for Ivory Coast, having previously represented France at youth level.