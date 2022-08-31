‘I feel good’ – Sebastien Haller gives update on testicular cancer recovery

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Ivory Coast international Sebastien Haller has given an update on his recovery after he was diagnosed with a malignant testicular tumour.

The 28-year-old only moved from Ajax to Borussia Dortmund in July, but was ruled out for several months following his operation.

Haller returned to the Netherlands this week to pick up the Willy van der Kuijlen trophy for emerging top scorer in the Eredivisie last season.

And he revealed that he is feeling good after undergoing his first operation as part of his recovery process.

"I signed for Dortmund and everything was fine," he explained. "I think my family and everyone was quite happy with the situation,” Haller told ESPNNL.

“And then I don’t know. I felt something uncomfortable in my belly. And then from there it went really, really quick.”

He added: "The next day at 9 o’clock in the morning I had an MRI scan. They said, ‘oh, we see something. We should check again’. So I went to have a biopsy because they thought it was maybe a tumour.

“I had lots of examinations in less than 24 hours. I had to wait for surgery to make sure and to know exactly what it was. They knew directly that it was this [diagnosis]. So I was really lucky to have all those checks so quick. And now I know."

Haller scored 32 goals in 50 appearances for Ajax last season and was part of the Ivory Coast side that played at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in January.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

