Photos: See beautiful pictures of CK Akonnor’s lovely daughter

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

This year’s Father’s Day celebration brought the daughter of former Ghana coach CK Akonnor into the limelight after she joined in celebrating her accomplished father.

Natasha Naaqueyki, as she’s called on her social media handles, took to Twitter to share photos of herself and her father, accompanied by the caption: “Happy Father’s Day super zaddy.”

CK Akonnor was appointed as Ghana coach in January 2019 as a replacement to Kwesi Appiah, whom he had served as an assistant to.

The former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko manager, however, failed to impress during his time in charge of the Black Stars.

The 48-year-old was subsequently relieved of his post in 2021 following the Black Stars’ poor run of results.

Many already know about the sons of Akonnor, one of whom is a musician and the other a footballer, but very few knew his daughter.

However, her Father’s Day tweet has brought her into the limelight, taking us a trip down her Instagram handle.

See some of her photos below:

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

