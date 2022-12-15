ADVERTISEMENT
Photos: See deplorable state of Accra Sports Stadium after Wizkid concert

Emmanuel Ayamga

Football fans have taken to social media to express their shock at the deplorable state of the Accra Sports Stadium’s pitch following Wizkid’s flopped musical concert.

The Nigerian superstar and multiple award-winning singer held a musical concert at the stadium ground last Saturday.

Although Wizkid himself eventually failed to show up for the event, other artistes, including Gyakie, Yaw Tog and Darko Vibes all performed.

Days after the concert, photos have emerged showing the current state of the stadium’s pitch looking very poor.

The photos, which have gone viral on social media, show some of the equipment used to mount the stage are still on the pitch.

Several metallic materials and a vehicle can also be spotted parked on the pitch, with some parts completely grassless.

Meanwhile, the current state of the Accra Sports Stadium means Ghana Premier League clubs who play their home games there must find another venue.

The Ghanaian topflight is set to return next week when the Qatar 2022 World Cup officially comes to an end.

So far, Hearts of Oak, Accra Great Olympics and Accra Lions are the teams who use the stadium for their home matches.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
