Video: See Jordan Ayew’s sensational hat-trick the last time Ghana faced South Korea

Jordan opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a deflected effort before adding a second eight minutes after the restart.

The 30-year-old completed his hat-trick in the 89th minute to round up the score after Asamoah Gyan had scored Ghana’s third.

It remains Jordan’s only hat-trick for his country, although he has scored 18 goals overall in his international career.

The Black Stars are set to once against face South Korea after they were drawn in the same group for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The two nations are paired in Group H during Friday’s draw, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal and Luis Suarez’s Uruguay.

Ghana booked their place at the World Cup following a pulsating 1-1 draw against Nigeria at the Mashood Abiola Stadium last Tuesday.

A first-half strike by Thomas Partey was cancelled out by a penalty from Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong as both teams shared the spoils in Abuja.

The result sealed Ghana’s qualification on away goals after the first leg ended goalless at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.