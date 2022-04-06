RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

See photos of the East Legon mansion that Odartey Lamptey won back from his ex-wife

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Photos of the East Legon mansion that has been the point of legal tussle between Nii Odartey Lamptey and his ex-wife have finally been revealed.

See photos of East Legon mansion that Odartey Lamptey won back from ex-wife
See photos of East Legon mansion that Odartey Lamptey won back from ex-wife

The photos of the seven-bedroom apartment were shared by television and radio personality Nana Aba Anamoah on her Twitter page.

Recommended articles

Earlier this week, an Accra High Court granted ex-Black Stars forward Odartey Lamptey custody of his East Legon house.

The court finally reversed an earlier decision that gave the house to the retired footballer’s ex-wife, Gloria Appiah, in their bitter divorce settlement.

In 2021, Miss Appiah’s appeal to own Odartey Lamptey’s plush East Legon residence was thrown out by the Court of Appeal.

Odartey Lamptey's 7-bedroom house at East Legon
Odartey Lamptey's 7-bedroom house at East Legon Pulse Ghana

However, she was said to have filed another appeal, with the hope of getting the court to award her the said apartment.

Odartey Lamptey's 7-bedroom house at East Legon
Odartey Lamptey's 7-bedroom house at East Legon Pulse Ghana

Odartey Lamptey and Miss Appiah separated in 2013 after DNA results proved the ex-footballer was not the biological father of their three children.

Odartey Lamptey's 7-bedroom house at East Legon
Odartey Lamptey's 7-bedroom house at East Legon Pulse Ghana

The matter led to the collapse of their 20-year marriage, but disagreements between the couple over the compensation to Miss Appiah led to a protracted legal tussle.

Odartey Lamptey's 7-bedroom house at East Legon
Odartey Lamptey's 7-bedroom house at East Legon Pulse Ghana

The latest ruling from the court, however, means Odartey Lamptey can now return to his East Legon house, with the ruling reportedly taking effect on April 5, 2022.

Meanwhile, Odartey Lamptey is currently happily married to actress Ruweida Yakubu, and the couple is blessed with three adorable children.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

More from category

  • See photos of East Legon mansion that Odartey Lamptey won back from ex-wife

    See photos of the East Legon mansion that Odartey Lamptey won back from his ex-wife

  • A week on: Top Ghanaian journalists and fans relive World Cup playoffs to troll Nigeria

    A week on: Top Ghanaian journalists and fans relive World Cup playoffs to troll Nigeria

  • Roman Abramovich: Chelsea owner drops out of top 10 richest sports team owners

    Roman Abramovich: Chelsea owner drops out of top 10 richest sports team owners

Trending

Video: Viral Ghanaian fan to be sponsored with all-expense paid trip to 2022 World Cup

Video: Viral Ghanaian fan to be sponsored with all-expense paid trip to 2022 World Cup

How Arsenal, Dortmund and other European clubs reacted to Ghana’s World Cup qualification

How Arsenal, Dortmund and other European clubs reacted to Ghana’s World Cup qualification
COMMENT

NFF pay the price for hubris, misplaced priorities in Super Eagles' World Cup exit to Ghana

NFF President Amaju Pinnick

Odartey Lamptey wins his East Legon mansion back from ex-wife

Odartey Lamptey’s ex-wife loses second appeal to own his East Legon mansion