The photos of the seven-bedroom apartment were shared by television and radio personality Nana Aba Anamoah on her Twitter page.
See photos of the East Legon mansion that Odartey Lamptey won back from his ex-wife
Photos of the East Legon mansion that has been the point of legal tussle between Nii Odartey Lamptey and his ex-wife have finally been revealed.
Earlier this week, an Accra High Court granted ex-Black Stars forward Odartey Lamptey custody of his East Legon house.
The court finally reversed an earlier decision that gave the house to the retired footballer’s ex-wife, Gloria Appiah, in their bitter divorce settlement.
In 2021, Miss Appiah’s appeal to own Odartey Lamptey’s plush East Legon residence was thrown out by the Court of Appeal.
However, she was said to have filed another appeal, with the hope of getting the court to award her the said apartment.
Odartey Lamptey and Miss Appiah separated in 2013 after DNA results proved the ex-footballer was not the biological father of their three children.
The matter led to the collapse of their 20-year marriage, but disagreements between the couple over the compensation to Miss Appiah led to a protracted legal tussle.
The latest ruling from the court, however, means Odartey Lamptey can now return to his East Legon house, with the ruling reportedly taking effect on April 5, 2022.
Meanwhile, Odartey Lamptey is currently happily married to actress Ruweida Yakubu, and the couple is blessed with three adorable children.
