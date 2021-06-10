FA Cup round of 32 draw: Hearts paired against Windy Professionals, Kotoko face Thunderbolt FC

The draw was held on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the Headquarters of headline sponsors MTN at Ridge, Accra.
Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have been handed tricky tests in the round of 32 of the MTN FA Cup.
The draw was held on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the Headquarters of headline sponsors MTN at Ridge, Accra.
Hearts will face Division 2 side Windy Professionals, while Kotoko have also been paired against Thunderbolt FC.
Meanwhile, the biggest clash in the round of 32 will see Karela United lock horns against Medeama for a place in the round of 16.
See the full draw below:
Round of 32 pairings:
Tamale City vs Techiman City
KIntampo Top Talent vs Kato Freedom Fighters
Paga Crocodiles vs Aduana FC
Steadfast FC vs Brekum Chelsea
Kintampo FC vs Sunyani Reformers
Thunderbolt FC vs Asante Kotoko
Asokwa Deportivo vs Skyy FC
Karela United vs Medeama SC
Elmina Shark vs Venomous Vipers
Aboi Young Stars vs Ashantigold
Okwahu United vs Attram Visser
Accra Hearts of Oak vs Windy Professionals FC
Legon Cities vs Phar Rangers
Third World FC vs Tema Youth FC
Youngwise vs WAFA
Heart of Lions vs Accra Great Olympics
