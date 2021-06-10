RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

FA Cup round of 32 draw: Hearts paired against Windy Professionals, Kotoko face Thunderbolt FC

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have been handed tricky tests in the round of 32 of the MTN FA Cup.

The draw was held on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the Headquarters of headline sponsors MTN at Ridge, Accra.

Hearts will face Division 2 side Windy Professionals, while Kotoko have also been paired against Thunderbolt FC.

Meanwhile, the biggest clash in the round of 32 will see Karela United lock horns against Medeama for a place in the round of 16.

See the full draw below:

Round of 32 pairings:

Tamale City vs Techiman City

KIntampo Top Talent vs Kato Freedom Fighters

Paga Crocodiles vs Aduana FC

Steadfast FC vs Brekum Chelsea

Kintampo FC vs Sunyani Reformers

Thunderbolt FC vs Asante Kotoko

Asokwa Deportivo vs Skyy FC

Karela United vs Medeama SC

Elmina Shark vs Venomous Vipers

Aboi Young Stars vs Ashantigold

Okwahu United vs Attram Visser

Accra Hearts of Oak vs Windy Professionals FC

Legon Cities vs Phar Rangers

Third World FC vs Tema Youth FC

Youngwise vs WAFA

Heart of Lions vs Accra Great Olympics

