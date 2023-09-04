Watch: See how Messi’s Navy SEAL bodyguard swiftly dealt with pitch invader

The fan ran across the pitch and finally got to Messi, but the bodyguard chased him down and finally apprehended him, before the stadium security arrived to take the fan away.

Inter Miami continued their unbeaten run since Messi arrived by coasting to an impressive 3-1 win over Los Angeles FC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Strikes from Facundo Farias, Jordi Alba and Leonardo Campana sealed victory for Inter Miami, with Ryan Hollingshead, grabbing Los Angeles FC’s consolation goal.

Meanwhile, Messi’s personal bodyguard, Yassine Chueko, has been in the spotlight since the Argentine’s move to the United States (US).

Messi completed a free transfer to Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami this summer and has since changed the fortunes of the club.

The 36-year-old has been scoring and assisting for fun and has been crucial for Inter Miami, with the club winning the Leagues Cup and reaching the final of the US Open Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his time in America, Messi has often been sighted with his personal bodyguard, who seriously keeps an eye on him even when he’s playing.

The bodyguard, Chueko, went viral last week when he was captured on camera pacing on the touchlines as Messi’s Inter Miami faced Cincinnati in the US Open Cup semifinals.

Chueko, a former US Navy SEAL, is said to have been hired by David Beckham to guard Messi everywhere he goes.

He served in Iraq and Afghanistan and also has a background in boxing, taekwondo and mixed martial arts (MMA).

ADVERTISEMENT