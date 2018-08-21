Pulse.com.gh logo
Seedorf leaves out China-based players in first Cameroon squad


New Cameroon coach Clarence Seedorf has named France cap Paul-Georges Ntep in his first squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier away against Comoros, but there is no place for two China-based stars.

Clarence Seedorf was appointed Cameroon coach earlier this month play

Clarence Seedorf was appointed Cameroon coach earlier this month

(AFP)

Dutchman Seedorf, who was appointed on August 4 as the successor to Belgian Hugo Broos with compatriot Patrick Kluivert as his assistant, has left out both Benjamin Moukandjo and Christian Bassogog.

Moukandjo captained Cameroon during their victorious 2017 Cup of Nations campaign in Gabon, while winger Bassogog was the best player at the tournament.

Both play their club football in China, Moukandjo with Beijing Renhe and Bassogog with Henan Jianye.

They played in Cameroon's 1-0 win over Morocco in the first round of qualifiers, in June last year.

Ntep is a notable call-up to the squad -- the 26-year-old forward, who plays for Bundesliga club Wolfsburg, was born in Cameroon but has been capped twice by France.

However, as both caps were won in friendly matches in June 2015, he can still switch international allegiances.

Cameroon are competing in Cup of Nations qualifying Group B along with Morocco, Comoros and Malawi, even though they qualify automatically as hosts.

Cameroon squad to play Comoros on September 8

Goalkeepers: Fabrice Ondoa (Oostende/BEL), Andre Onana (Ajax/NED), Carlos Kameni (Fenerbahce/TUR)

Defenders: Collins Fai (Standard Liege/BEL), Felix Eboa Eboa (Guingamp/FRA), Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Slavia Prague/CZE), Ambroise Oyongo Bitolo (Montpellier/FRA), Yaya Banana (Panionios/GRE), Jerome Onguene (Red Bull Salzburg/AUT), Gaetan Bong (Brighton and Hove Albion/ENG), Allan Nyom (Leganes/ESP)

Midfielders: Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Fulham/ENG), Georges Mandjeck (Maccabi Haifa/ISR), Adrien Tameze (Nice/FRA), Pierre Kunde Malong (Mainz/GER)

Forwards: Edgar Salli (Nuremberg/GER), Fabrice Olinga (Mouscron/BEL), Vincent Aboubakar (FC Porto/POR), Stephane Bahoken (Angers/FRA), Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting (Stoke City/ENG), Karl Toko Ekambi (Villareal/ESP), Paul-Georges Ntep (Wolfsburg/GER), Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (Young Boys/SUI)

