I wasn’t paid for winning U20 World Cup – Sellas Tetteh complains of neglect

The 66-year-old has a reputation for developing youthful talents, having also previously managed Ghana’s U17 and U23 teams.

Between 2009 and 2019, he has also coached the Sierra Leone and Rwanda national teams before returning to Liberty Professionals in 2021.

Tetteh has disclosed that despite his years of service to Ghana football, he has often been neglected by the sports’ leaders.

According to the coach, who recently recovered from an illness, he is still yet to be paid for winning the U20 World Cup.

Pulse Ghana

“I have been discussing with Kurt Okraku because since we, the technical team when we won the World Cup they didn’t pay us any money,” he told Sports Obama TV.

“They didn’t pay us any money. There was a document for it. I went and discuss that with Kurt Okraku. At least they were supposed to give us $4000.

“As for the players their money and all those things, they were not paid anything. They kept it in an account for them. I have spoken to the people in charge and Kurt Okraku but he has been busy because of the World Cup. I will try and meet him and talk to him.”