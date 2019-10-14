The host and win mantra of the biennial competition continued as the Lions of Teranga roared loudest on penalty shootout against Ghana – who lost a cup final on penalty shootout for the umpteenth time.

The teams were tied 1-1 after extra-time, where the pair of goals was scored after 90 minutes of cagey football.

Senegal broke the deadlock after 108 minutes through Youssouph Badji but after just three minutes the Black Stars B were level.

Hearts of Oak striker Joseph Esso smashed home on a half volley from inside the box to send the tense finale to the penalty shootouts.

The Black Stars missed three out of the first four with the Senegalese converting all three to complete a host and win.

Substitute, Appiah MacCarthy was the only player from the Black Stars B who netted from his spot-kick, as Augustine Okrah, Fatawu Mohammed and Justice Blay all missed their kicks.

Senegal have now won their first ever WAFU Cup of Nations tournament.