‘Respect his religion’ – Senegal President supports Gueye over refusal wear LGBT colours

While PSG haven’t issued any statement on the issue, Gueye has been severely criticised for his actions, with some accusing him of homophobia.

However, in a post on Twitter, Senegal’s President leapt to the defence of the midfielder, telling the critics to respect the player’s religious convictions.

“I support Idrissa Gana Gueye. His religious convictions must be respected,” President Sall tweeted.

Over the weekend, teams in Ligue 1 wore special edition shirts to increase awareness of the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia.

Every club in the French topflight, therefore, wore shirts that had the rainbow colours marked on their name and number prints.

Gueye’s decision to not wear the rainbow colours due to his Islamic faith, however, divided opinions in the sporting world.

The President LGBT+ Sports Federation, Eric Arassus, has since called for the midfielder to be sanctioned for his actions.

“He is an excellent player, we recognize, but religion should not be questioned in sport. We can say that homophobia is a denial in sport. All players participated except him, he should be sanctioned,” said, as quoted by Goal.

“When we see a player making up various excuses, like a pseudo gastro, we realize that it's homophobia that the club and the League let happen. Today, it is punishable by law to be homophobic.”