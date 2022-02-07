RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Senegalese pack streets to welcome victorious Cup of Nations team

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Fans crowd the roads around the Dakar airport waiting for the Senegal team to return in triumph

A lone Senegal supporter celebrates away from the roadside crowds near Dakar airport Creator: JOHN WESSELS
A lone Senegal supporter celebrates away from the roadside crowds near Dakar airport Creator: JOHN WESSELS

Tens of thousands of jubilant fans packed the streets of Senegal's capital Dakar on Monday to welcome the national squad home after its Africa Cup of Nations win.

Recommended articles

Led by Liverpool star Sadio Mane, Senegal overcame Mohamed Salah's Egypt 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out in Sunday's final in Cameroon. The game had finished goalless after extra time.

The victory marked Senegal's first in the tournament, and sparked celebrations across the West African country's capital on Sunday evening. 

President Macky Sall declared a public holiday to celebrate the victory. 

On Monday, tens of thousands of lively supporters gathered near an airport in Dakar to welcome the Senegalese squad home.

Large crowds of supporters also gathered in other parts of the city, singing songs and waving flags.

Sall is expected to greet the team at the airport, which is then due parade through city. 

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

‘Insults don’t bother us, the name Ayew will reign forever in football’ – Rahim Ayew

The Ayew family

‘I nearly died, God told me to end match to save my life’ – Referee explains AFCON blunder

Zambian referee, Janny Sikazwe

Martial misfires and Rakitic misses penalty as Sevilla held by Osasuna

Sevilla react to drawing 0-0 with Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday. Creator: ANDER GILLENEA

‘My father is from Jamestown’ – Chris Hughton happy to reconnect with Ghanaian family

Chris Hughton at the Gbese Mantse Palace