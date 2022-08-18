RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Serge Aurier, Leon Balogun and other top African players still without a club

7 top African stars who are surprisingly still free agents two weeks into the 2022/23 football season

Serge Aurier and Leon Balogun are among African players still looking for new clubs
The 2022/23 season is now well and truly underway and most clubs have already finished with their transfer business despite the window still open till the end of the month.

However, several players still remain without a club, a good number of whom are from African countries.

Here are 7 top African footballers who are still free agents, available to be signed this season without a transfer fee in no particular order.

Ivorian right fullback Serge Aurier left Tottenham to join Villarreal on a one-year deal last season and is now a free agent in search of a new club.

Serge Aurier (IMAGO/NurPhoto)
Serge Aurier (IMAGO/NurPhoto) Pulse Nigeria

6 football stars without clubs at the moment

Cavani, Marcelo, Willian and other big-name players still without a club

Diego Costa, Drinkwater, Zidane and other big-name players still without a club

The 29-year-old defender has been linked with a return to the Premier League with Fulham reportedly interested in his services among others, it's just a bit surprising that he is still available two weeks into the season.

34-year-old central defender Leon Balogun became a free agent following the expiration of his two-year deal with Scottish giants Rangers and is still in search of a new club.

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun says goodbye to Rangers
Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun says goodbye to Rangers Pulse Nigeria

The Nigerian international was linked with a move to Queens Park Rangers in the English Championship but it never bore any fruits and Balogun is now reported to be likely on his way back to Rangers.

After playing an integral role in Trabzonspor winning an unlikely Turkish Super Lig title, Anthony Nwakaeme opted to leave the club on a high and became a free agent this summer.

Anthony Nwakaeme.
Anthony Nwakaeme. Pulse Nigeria

Having scored 13 goals and 10 assists last season, the Nigerian forward clearly still has quality despite being 33 years old and reportedly has offers on the table, most notably from Galatasaray.

From Barcelona to Inter, Lazio, Monaco and Sampdoria, Senegalese winger Keita Balde has played for some of the biggest clubs in the world but is now a free agent having recently left Cagliari where he played in the Serie A last season.

Keita Balde played for Cagliari last season
Keita Balde played for Cagliari last season pulse senegal

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move to Valencia and Fenerbahce in Turkey and is expected to get a club sooner rather than later as he is still young with a lot of quality to offer.

Adama Traore (not that one) is a 27-year-old midfielder who started his career very highly rated causing Monaco to splash €14 million on him in 2015 but he never lived up to the expectations and left after his contract expired five years later.

Mali international midfielder Adama Traore
Mali international midfielder Adama Traore FIFA

The Mali international has since played for Turkish club Hatayspor but is now a free agent as his contract recently expired.

Cameroonian centre-back Nicolas N’koulou was released by Watford in May after the club got relegated from the Premier League and has yet to find a new club since.

Nicolas Nkoulou has become a free agent having been released by Watford
Nicolas Nkoulou has become a free agent having been released by Watford Pulse Nigeria

The 32-year-old is still in search of a new destination as he still has some quality to offer despite his best years being behind him at this point of his career.

Moroccan attacking midfielder, Zakaria Labyad is still a free agent having left Ajax early in the summer at the expiration of his four-year contract at the club.

Zakaria Labyad
Zakaria Labyad Transfermarkt

The 29-year-old attacking midfielder has struggled with injuries in his career which is presumably why clubs are sceptical about singing him just yet.

