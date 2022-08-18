Serge Aurier, Leon Balogun and other top African players still without a club

The 2022/23 season is now well and truly underway and most clubs have already finished with their transfer business despite the window still open till the end of the month.
7 top African stars who are surprisingly still free agents two weeks into the 2022/23 football season
However, several players still remain without a club, a good number of whom are from African countries.
Here are 7 top African footballers who are still free agents, available to be signed this season without a transfer fee in no particular order.
Serge Aurier
Ivorian right fullback Serge Aurier left Tottenham to join Villarreal on a one-year deal last season and is now a free agent in search of a new club.
The 29-year-old defender has been linked with a return to the Premier League with Fulham reportedly interested in his services among others, it's just a bit surprising that he is still available two weeks into the season.
Leon Balogun
34-year-old central defender Leon Balogun became a free agent following the expiration of his two-year deal with Scottish giants Rangers and is still in search of a new club.
The Nigerian international was linked with a move to Queens Park Rangers in the English Championship but it never bore any fruits and Balogun is now reported to be likely on his way back to Rangers.
Anthony Nwakaeme
After playing an integral role in Trabzonspor winning an unlikely Turkish Super Lig title, Anthony Nwakaeme opted to leave the club on a high and became a free agent this summer.
Having scored 13 goals and 10 assists last season, the Nigerian forward clearly still has quality despite being 33 years old and reportedly has offers on the table, most notably from Galatasaray.
Keita Balde
From Barcelona to Inter, Lazio, Monaco and Sampdoria, Senegalese winger Keita Balde has played for some of the biggest clubs in the world but is now a free agent having recently left Cagliari where he played in the Serie A last season.
The 27-year-old has been linked with a move to Valencia and Fenerbahce in Turkey and is expected to get a club sooner rather than later as he is still young with a lot of quality to offer.
Adama Traore
Adama Traore (not that one) is a 27-year-old midfielder who started his career very highly rated causing Monaco to splash €14 million on him in 2015 but he never lived up to the expectations and left after his contract expired five years later.
The Mali international has since played for Turkish club Hatayspor but is now a free agent as his contract recently expired.
Nicolas N’koulou
Cameroonian centre-back Nicolas N’koulou was released by Watford in May after the club got relegated from the Premier League and has yet to find a new club since.
The 32-year-old is still in search of a new destination as he still has some quality to offer despite his best years being behind him at this point of his career.
Zakaria Labyad
Moroccan attacking midfielder, Zakaria Labyad is still a free agent having left Ajax early in the summer at the expiration of his four-year contract at the club.
The 29-year-old attacking midfielder has struggled with injuries in his career which is presumably why clubs are sceptical about singing him just yet.