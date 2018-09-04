Pulse.com.gh logo
Seven Hearts fans remanded by Nkawie Circuit Court


The seven Hearts of Oak fans arrested for ripping off stadium seats have been remanded

The Nkawie Circuit Court in the Ashanti Region of Ghana has remanded the seven fans of Accra Hearts of Oak who were arrested by the police on Sunday.

The seven fans were charged for ripping off 275 seats at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi on Sunday during Hearts of Oak's defeat to Asante Kotoko.

It would be recalled that Asante Kotoko managed to beat Hearts of Oak 2-0 on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, courtesy of Obed Owusu and Emmanuel Gyamfi’s goals.

Hell broke lose when the centre referee ignored Hearts of Oak's plea for a penalty- some agitated fans of the Phobians began to rip off seats at the stadium.

The security men on duty intervened and arrested seven of the fans.

The seven fans arrested were not granted bail despite, plea by the supporters group of the club and they were rather arraigned before court on Tuesday.

Family members and friend of the accused hired the services of Tony Mbiah exq as the legal brain.

However, the judge who sat on the case adjourned it to Friday on the grounds that the police has not completed their investigation on the matter.

They were sent back to the Kumasi Central Prisons, where they will be in remand until they reappear before the Nkawie Circuit Court on Friday.

Among the seven suspects remanded are Nana Adom, Akwesi Banor , Nicholas Yeboah, Moro Ibrahim, Nana Nkrumah, etc.

