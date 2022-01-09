RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Sevilla keep pressure on Real Madrid with narrow Getafe win

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Rafa Mir celebrates scoring for Sevilla against Getafe in La Liga on Sunday.

Rafa Mir celebrates scoring for Sevilla against Getafe in La Liga on Sunday. Creator: CRISTINA QUICLER
Rafa Mir celebrates scoring for Sevilla against Getafe in La Liga on Sunday. Creator: CRISTINA QUICLER

Sevilla stayed in touch with Real Madrid at the top of La Liga on Sunday after Rafa Mir's goal sealed a 1-0 win at home to Getafe.

Recommended articles

Mir's flicked finish in the 22nd minute squirmed past David Soria and was enough for Sevilla to cut the gap to Madrid to five points, with Sevilla owning a game in hand. Madrid thrashed Valencia 4-1 on Saturday.

With Real Madrid away in Saudi Arabia playing in the Spanish Super Cup this week, Sevilla will have the chance to reduce the difference to two points by beating Valencia next weekend.

Julen Lopetefui's side appear to be the chief challengers to Real Madrid this season, with Atletico Madrid and Barcelona both well adrift. Sevilla are now unbeaten in six games in all competitions.

Getafe, who stay 16th, were undone by a driving run from Luis Ocampos, who beat both Florentino Luis and Jonathan Silva, before firing in a low cross. 

Mir flicked the ball behind his standing leg and Soria was taken by surprise, the goalkeeper allowing the ball to creep through his hands and inside the post.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

‘They don’t respect Africa’ – Midfielder says his club asked him to snub national team by faking injury

‘They don’t respect Africa’ – Midfielder says his club asked him to snub national team by faking injury

Lewandowski, Messi and Salah finalists for FIFA Best award

Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah are the finalists for The Best FIFA Men's Player Creator: GENYA SAVILOV

My son in the university is a better footballer than me – Don Bortey

My son in the university is a better footballer than me – Don Bortey

Afena-Gyan out, injured Kudus in as Milo names Ghana’s final squad for 2021 AFCON

Afena-Gyan out, injured Kudus in as Milo names Ghana’s final squad for 2021 AFCON