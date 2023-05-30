Sevilla v Roma: 1xBet analyzes the Europa League final match

Sevilla

Today's Sevilla is a very mysterious team. This season's first half in La Liga was a disaster for it. Everything was so bad that the club had to fire two managers - Lopetegui and Sampaoli. Only two points separated Los Nervionenses from the relegation zone, but they kept afloat in the Europa League.

An emergency option was Jose Luis Mendilibar - an opportunity for little money. His task looked extremely simple - to save the great club from shame. It took the Spanish several training sessions to roll back the team to factory settings and simplify the game as much as possible. The players came to life, stopped kicking the ball off from the defenders, and began to play the Spanish version of classic English football - they pressed, took away, lobbed, shot, picked up, lobbed again. It's not a gourmet football dish, but for the sinking Sevilla, this recipe worked and brought 8 wins in 12 matches in all competitions.

It was especially noticeable in the Europa League matches. For example, in a duel with Manchester United, Los Rojiblancos pressed the opponent in their half until the 82nd minute, and with Juventus, they won, losing during the second half. And now the six-time (!) winner of the Europa League for the seventh (!) time reaches the tournament's final. But Roma and the Portuguese finals king await them on their way to the trophy.

Roma

Jose Mourinho's experience will strengthen Roma on the last stage of a long journey from the Conference League to the Champions League.

The Romans have long been unable to regain the giants of European football status. Although José tried hard to update the team's history: after his arrival, Wolves reached the second European Cup final in two years - last season, they won the Conference League. The club had the same number in the entire history before the arrival of the Special One.

Roma cannot return to the Champions League for five years. The only option is to win the Europa League, as the team's results in the current Serie A will not allow it to get into the top 4. The Italians' path to Budapest was tough: defeats from Betis and Ludogorets in the group, an unsuccessful game with Red Bull away and a very tense struggle with Bayer.

Having won the home game with a minimum score, Mourinho did not invent anything and parked the famous Italian bus. During the game, his team hit the opponent's goal only 1 time - compared with 23 shots by the Germans! At the same time, the Romans did not defend themselves all together but blocked the areas on the way to the penalty area and practically shut out En-Nesyri, the main opponent’s forward. In several episodes, they were lucky, but, as you know, the strongest is always lucky.

Mourinho VS Mendilibar

At the Puskás Aréna will be old-school personalities who want to avoid adapting to trends. On the one hand, Jose won five out of five European Cup finals, and on the other, Jose Luis Mendilibar, whose highest achievement was the victory in the Segunda. Who will be the winner?

