Pulse Ghana understands that the move is aimed at down sizing the technical team of the Kumasi giants across all units of the team.

Ablordey, a CAF License A coaching certificate, was in the club's books as Technical Director of their Youth Team.

He previously served the club as Team Manager and Assistant coach of the first team.

Whereas Prince Adu Poku had not been re-assigned after being replaced as Team Manager.

Kotoko's head of administration and legal affairs Lawyer Sarfo Duku explains: ''They have not been working for the past three years.

''Some of them have not been working for two years and more.

''We have communicated the decision to the affected individuals. As Management, we have the responsibility to be prudent in our handling of the club’s finances, and this exercise is to ensure exactly that.

''We have communicated the development to the affected individuals and also we thanked them for the services they rendered to the club.''

Also among the casualties are non-existence Kotoko Youth Team coach Ernest Appau and his Assistant Ibrahim Gariba.

Equipment Officer Benjamin Oppong, former Manager of the First Team, one-time physiotherapist Omono Asamoah and long-serving masseur Richard Hammond,

Meanwhile, the security personnel at the club’s former training ground Achulo Gonja was also sacked.