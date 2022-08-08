'I love you' - Shatta Wale appreciates Afena-Gyan for promoting his song at AS Roma presentation

The teenager was cheered by over 60,000 fans as he walked onto the Stadio Olimpico pitch, with Shatta Wale’s song playing in the background.

The young striker is known to be a big fan of the dancehall artiste and has often posted his dancing videos on social media.

Afena-Gyan’s entry video, which sought to promote Shatta Wale’s song, caught the eye of the dancehall musician and he has now replied.

In a post on Twitter, the Shatta Movement boss wrote: “Top striker, @ohenegyanfelix9, I see you! Keep the hard work, whilst you jam to my songs. I love you ok.”

Meanwhile, Afena-Gyan went on to play in a charity match between Roma and Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk, with the hosts losing 5-0.

The Ghanaian lasted 85 minutes on the pitch, although he couldn’t get on the scoresheet as a much-changed Roma side fell to defeat.

Afena-Gyan’s stock has risen since making his debut for AS Roma last September and scoring twice against Bologna a month later.

He was able to win manager Jose Mourinho’s trust, becoming a member of the first team following his debut.

The 19-year-old was subsequently invited for Ghana’s crucial 2022 World Cup playoff games against Nigeria in March.

He started in both legs as the Black Stars sealed qualification to Qatar on away goals following a 1-1 aggregate scoreline.

Afena-Gyan made 25 appearances in all competitions for Roma last season while scoring two goals.

The teenage striker also became the first Ghanaian footballer to win the Europa Conference League when Roma lifted the trophy last season.