Kurt Okraku explained that he is inspired by the words of Shatta Wale and he has something in common with the dancehall musician.

Okraku went to the extent of adopting Shatta Wale’s popular song “Kill them with prayers’ as his official campaign song in the lead up to the GFA Presidential race.

The two even met when Kurt emerged victories at the polls and they have since forged a bond.

Speaking on GhanaWeb’s Sports Check programme, Kurt Okraku said his admiration for Shatta Wale is largely because they have a lot of things in common.

“ He is a friend and I like him a lot. His words inspire me a lot and I think we have something in common.”

Asked what he has in common with the musician, Kurt said, “ We have both come from ground zero and have reached a place where we can both impact society. Kill them with prayers.”

The GFA President added that Shatta Wale is perceived to be controversial but people should separate what the dancehall musician does as an artiste from his personality

“Shatta Wale is a Christian. He is a devout Christian and it is important that people see the artiste Shatta Wale and the human being Shatta Wale.