Shiva Nzigou has made claims that he slept with his sister and auntie and his father also killed his mother for sacrifice so as to keep all the monies from his father caeer.

The former Gabon international revealed these claims at a "Christian confession ceremony", including that his mother was sacrificed by his father.

N'Zigou also admitted that he is five years older than he claimed throughout his career, which would now make him 39 rather than 34.

The comments, revealed first by Get French Football News, purport that N'Zigou admitted to having incestuous relationships with both his aunt and sister, as well as several relationships with men throughout his career.

The most spectacular claim of all however is that his mother was sacrificed by his father. While GFFN report that it was to keep money made from his son's contract to himself, it has also been claimed that the "spiritual sacrifice" was to further N'Zigou's career while at Nantes.

N'Zigou, a former Gabonese international who played 24 games for his country, spent four seasons at Nantes during his career, before a move to fellow French side Reims.

He is the youngest player to score in the African Cup of Nations - after a goal in AFCON- He scored for Gabon in their 3-1 defeat to South Africa.