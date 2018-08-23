Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Shiva Nzigou claims he slept with his sister and auntie


Amazing The youngest scorer in AFCON history claims he slept with his sister and auntie

Shiva Nzigou has revealed that his father used his mother for sacrifice, while he slept with his sister, auntie and male counterparts during his football career.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The youngest scorer in AFCON history claims he slept with his sister and auntie play The youngest scorer in AFCON history claims he slept with his sister and auntie (The youngest scorer in AFCON history claims he slept with his sister and auntie)

Shiva Nzigou has made claims that he slept with his sister and auntie and his father also killed his mother for sacrifice so as to keep all the monies from his father caeer.

The former Gabon international revealed these claims at a "Christian confession ceremony", including that his mother was sacrificed by his father.

N'Zigou also admitted that he is five years older than he claimed throughout his career, which would now make him 39 rather than 34.

READ MORE: List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year award

The comments, revealed first by Get French Football News, purport that N'Zigou admitted to having incestuous relationships with both his aunt and sister, as well as several relationships with men throughout his career.

The most spectacular claim of all however is that his mother was sacrificed by his father. While GFFN report that it was to keep money made from his son's contract to himself, it has also been claimed that the "spiritual sacrifice" was to further N'Zigou's career while at Nantes.

READ MORE: Legendary Ronaldinho pays glowing to Kofi Annan

N'Zigou, a former Gabonese international who played 24 games for his country, spent four seasons at Nantes during his career, before a move to fellow French side Reims.

He is the youngest player to score in the African Cup of Nations - after a goal in AFCON- He scored for Gabon in their 3-1 defeat to South Africa.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Black Stars: Kwesi Appiah not being truthful to Ghanaians over expulsion of Ayew brothers - Abbey Pobee Black Stars Kwesi Appiah not being truthful to Ghanaians over expulsion of Ayew brothers - Abbey Pobee
Facts And Stats: 3 reasons why Chelsea have achieved a lot more than Man United in the last 10 years Facts And Stats 3 reasons why Chelsea have achieved a lot more than Man United in the last 10 years
Football: Forget Messi, China's 'Nine-Goal Diva' is world's hottest striker Football Forget Messi, China's 'Nine-Goal Diva' is world's hottest striker
Revealed: Maradona had rampant sexual encounter with wife Inter Milan's skipper Revealed Maradona had rampant sexual encounter with wife Inter Milan's skipper
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Black Queens midfielder wins tournament in Spain Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Queens midfielder wins tournament in Spain
Football: Six new signings to watch in the Bundesliga Football Six new signings to watch in the Bundesliga

Recommended Videos

Video: Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban
Video: Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign
Pulse Sports: My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil Pulse Sports My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil



Top Articles

1 Michael Student wins GHS 500,000 Betway jackpotbullet
2 Brazil Legendary Ronaldinho pays glowing tribute to Kofi Annanbullet
3 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
4 Profile Kwesi Nyantakyi's impeccable impact on Ghana footballbullet
5 Today in History On this day: Kwesi Nyantakyi appointed as...bullet
6 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Kwesi Appiah names 21-man squad for...bullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey sets record in Super Cupbullet
8 Afcon Qualifier Ayews, Asamoah Gyan dropped from Black...bullet
9 Photos Countryman Songo gets Doctorate Degreebullet
10 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Watch highlights of Black Stars...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
2 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
3 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
4 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA banbullet
5 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
6 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
7 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
8 Video These words of Paul Pogba inspired France to World...bullet
9 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
10 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet

Football

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Mueller says Germany's World Cup debacle gives him extra motivation for the new Bundesliga season
Football World Cup failure haunts German stars as Bundesliga returns
Premier League champions City were in need of cover for the Brazilian international as Claudio Bravo, pictured May 2018, is expected to miss the rest of the season after rupturing his Achilles tendon in training
Football Muric recalled by Man City to cover Bravo injury
Jonathan Kodjia, pictured March 2017, endured an injury-ravaged campaign in the 2017 season but looked back to his best as he equalised before half-time and then looped home a header in the 95th minute
Football Kodjia rescues point for Villa, Bolton go joint top of Championship
On target: Dusan Tadic scored one of Ajax's goals on Wednesday
Football Ajax take huge step to Champions League group stage