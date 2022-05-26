Shocker as cattle graze on recently commissioned Akim Oda AstroTurf

The Akim Oda Zongo AstroTurf was commissioned just seven months ago by the President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

The facility was constructed as part of plans by the government to create a conducive environment to develop sporting talent in Zongo communities.

The latest development has renewed conversations over the poor maintenance of sporting facilities across the country.

In February, Ghana’s U-17 national team was unable to complete their preparation game against Home Stars FC after the Ho Sports Stadium got flooded.

The Black Starlets were on a two-day tour of the Volta Region, as they prepared for their international assignments.

However, a few minutes into the game, the referee was forced to end the match due to the severe nature of the rains.

The Ho Sports Stadium couldn’t contain the large volumes of rainwater, with the pitch getting flooded in the process.

Meanwhile, the sight of cattle grazing on the Akim Oda Zongo AstroTurf has sparked criticisms from Ghanaians on Twitter.