RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Shocker as cattle graze on recently commissioned Akim Oda AstroTurf

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

The managers of the Akim Oda Zongo AstroTurf in the Eastern Region have been criticised after cattle invaded the pitch.

Shocker as cattle graze on recently commissioned Akim Oda AstroTurf
Shocker as cattle graze on recently commissioned Akim Oda AstroTurf

In photos that have gone viral on social media, a number of cows can be seen grazing on the astroturf without control.

Recommended articles

The Akim Oda Zongo AstroTurf was commissioned just seven months ago by the President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

The facility was constructed as part of plans by the government to create a conducive environment to develop sporting talent in Zongo communities.

The latest development has renewed conversations over the poor maintenance of sporting facilities across the country.

In February, Ghana’s U-17 national team was unable to complete their preparation game against Home Stars FC after the Ho Sports Stadium got flooded.

The Black Starlets were on a two-day tour of the Volta Region, as they prepared for their international assignments.

However, a few minutes into the game, the referee was forced to end the match due to the severe nature of the rains.

The Ho Sports Stadium couldn’t contain the large volumes of rainwater, with the pitch getting flooded in the process.

Meanwhile, the sight of cattle grazing on the Akim Oda Zongo AstroTurf has sparked criticisms from Ghanaians on Twitter.

Here are some of the reactions:

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

More from category

  • Shocker as cattle graze on recently commissioned Akim Oda AstroTurf

    Shocker as cattle graze on recently commissioned Akim Oda AstroTurf

  • 5 Best Champions League Final Goals of All-time

    Video: 5 Best Champions League Final Goals of All-time

  • Five worst Champions League finals in history

    5 worst UEFA Champions League finals in history

Trending

Georginio Wijnaldum: Why I dropped my Ghanaian surname ‘Boateng’

Georginio Wijnaldum: Why I dropped my Ghanaian surname ‘Boateng’

Alphonso Davies breaks up with footballer girlfriend Jordyn Huitema

Alphonso Davies breaks up with footballer girlfriend Jordyn Huitema
PREMIER LEAGUE

3 ways Arsenal could steal Champions League qualification

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham both need wins in their final games to maintain any hope of qualifying for the Champions League

Thomas Partey steps out with Moroccan girlfriend Sara Bella

Thomas Partey steps out with new Moroccan girlfriend Sara Bella