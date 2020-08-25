Shomo Quaye's demise is a big loss to the football fraternity because he epitomized a true Ghanaian football fan.

Shomo Quaye was born Issah Salifu but he was affectionately called 'Shomo Quaye' by the football fraternity (after the famous late Hearts of Oak marksman Shamo Quaye, who passed away in the 1990s).

Although he hails from Banda in the Northern part of Ghana, he was born in Kumasi and grew up there.

Shomo Quaye left behind a wife and four children.

He was an auto mechanic by profession and his workshop was around Bantama around the State Boys.

Loved by the Porcupine Warriors family

Kumasi Asante Kotoko is the idol club of most people in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi but Shomo Quaye chosed to join the other side, Hearts of Oak.

Despite following some of the key Kotoko players and serving them by washing their jerseys and socks after training and matches his love for the Phobians was unwavering.

He gives Kotoko supporters high time with his precise arguments to back Hearts of Oak on radio, yet he is still adored by fans of the Kumasi giants.

Every Kotoko fan likes to listen to Shomo Quaye on radio and they him in high esteem.

The Porcupine family cheers him up when they meet him at the stadium or in town and go to extent of patronizing his fitting shop by servicing their vehicles there, which is unusual of supporters from a rival club.

Following the death of Shomo Quaye, several tributes have poured in for him and Asante Kotoko theirs in a remarkable manner.

This is how Asante Kotoko did it on their official Twitter handle "We join the Phobian family in mourning the passing of staunch fan, Shomo Quaye, Our condolences are with the family and everyone affected by the loss."

A true football fan and he watched the game from colts football through to topflight games:

Shomo Quaye knew Kotoko players more than 80% of even the so-called staunch fans of the Kumasi fraternity because he watched his opponents matches to identify the weaknesses in their team for Hearts of Oak to exploit them when they come face to face.

Like a star in a dark horizon, implying one of the few Hearts of Oak fans in Kumasi which is the home base of Asante Kotoko, winning the biggest fixture in Ghanaian football gave him much satisfaction.

Shomo Quaye died on the line of duty. He gave his all to the football fraternity.

Although his death was tragic, the Ghanaian football fraternity takes consolation from the fact that he perished while on his way to watch a football match.

Some of the reports indicate that he was on his way home to eat something during the half time of a football match in his area and others say he was knocked down by the vehicle while on his way to watch the Bayern Munich vs Olympique Lyon UEFA Champions League semi-finals clash.

Founding father of Chapter 87

Hearts of Oak supporters are grouped into chapters for the purpose of meetings to help whip up enthusiasm for the club.

One of the most vibrant chapters in the Ashanti Region is Chapter 87.

Shomo Quaye as a vibrant Hearts of Oak fan helped in the organisation of the supporting base in his locality by being one of the people that mooted for the idea to establish Chapter 87.

Driving Hearts of Oak representation on radio

Shomo Quaye in his quest to promote the interest of Hearts of Oak to encourage supporters was a regular feature on most radio stations in Kumasi, hopping from one radio station to another.

He argued favourably for Hearts of Oak even in times of difficulties when good results are fort not coming. He made it appeared Hearts of Oak were still the best club to support (even after 10 years without any major trophy for the Accra giants).

Shomo Quaye combined the songs of the Phobians and memorable victories the club chalked against Asante Kotoko to counter them whenever he found himself in a tight corner.

Entertainer on radio

Aside from his insightful football arguments on the radio.

He was generally an entertainer who was a toast for most radio listeners.

That was the more reason he was the linkman between Silver Fm Sports and their afternoon political show.

The host would engage him as he put together some non-existing English phrases to entertain the audience after the sports show.

He is also remembered for some of his hilarious proverbs. Notable among them was that 'Your wife should divorce you than to lose your job'.