Sierra Leone announce squad for Ghana clash


The head coach of the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone John Keister has named his 21-man squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ghana.

Head coach of the Sierra Leonean senior national male football team John Keister has announced a 21-man squad for their clash against the Black Stars of Ghana.

Some of the notable names who have been invited to the team are Bristol City goalkeeper Alhaji Sesay and Queens Park Rangers star Osman Kakay, who ply their trades in England.

Vancouver Whitecaps sensation Kei Ansu Kamara also joins the team with Viborg FF forward Christian Moses also in the list.

The tie between Ghana and Sierra Leone will be played on 11 October, 2018 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi.

The Leone Stars began the qualifiers with victory over the Harambee stars of Kenya before suffering a defeat to Ethiopia.

Goalkeepers:

Solomon Zombo Morris, Alhaji Sesay, Mohammed Nabile Kamara.

Defenders:

Yeami Dunia, Umaru Bangura, (C) Osman Kakay, David Simbo, Alie Sesay, Kemson Fofanah.

Midfielders:

Mohamed Medo Kamara, Alfred Sankon, John Kamara, Julius Wobay, George Davies.

Forwards:

Kei Ansu Kamara, Alhassan Kamara, Mohamed Buya Turay, Kwame Quee, Sheka Fofanah, Christian Moses, Mustapha Bundu

