Sierra Leonean referee collapses and dies


Sierra Leonean football has been hit by a big blow following the death of referee Victor Marah

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sierra Leonean referee collapses and dies in front of large spectators play

Referee Victor Marah collapsed and passed away while he was officiating a community league football match in Freetown on Tuesday.

The sad incident happened during a league game between Kroo Bay and Falcon 12 FC,  attended by a large crowd

Attempts were made to revive the 27-year-old but he was pronounced dead after being rushed to hospital.

The exact cause of death is not yet known.

Marah took part in a Confederation of African Football (Caf) referees' course in Cairo just a few weeks ago.

The course was the latest step in Marah's career that could have seen him eventually be come and internationally recognised match official.

"I can't believe the news. This is a great loss to Sierra Leone football." a Sierra Leonean Caf referee's instructor and assessor Sanusi Rachid told BBC Sport.

"He was promising, and we had earmarked him to be a referee Sierra Leone should be proud of in the future."

"This was why we nominated him to represent Sierra Leone in a Caf referee promising course last month in Cairo where he excelled."

Family sources have confirmed that Marah will be buried on Friday.

Sierra Leone's top referees officiate community football (non league) matches in the absence of official league football.

